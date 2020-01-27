Jameela Jamil, ever the ultra-relatable icon, wore some surprisingly budget-friendly footwear to the 2020 Grammys. Sure, her glamorous black-and-purple couture gown was by Georges Chakra, but her shoes weren’t nearly as high-end (or unattainable). Jamil picked up a pair of black platform boots from none other than ASOS, aka everyone’s favorite retailer for finding something trendy but affordable in a pinch.

The actress and activist took to Twitter to share an interesting side-by-side of two very different images. In one photo, she’s posing on the Grammys red carpet like a total pro — and her shoes are nowhere to be seen (such are the benefits of a large, overflowing skirt). In the next photo, Jamil is in a decidedly less glam setting: standing in front of a white garage door. Is she outside her home? Or, really, any home in suburban America? We may never know.

What we do know, however, is that Jamil was proudly showing off her latest ASOS find. “What you see and what you don’t see,” she wrote. “My @ASOS boots under my @GeorgesChakra couture. Because a girl needs to be comfortable. 💁🏽‍♀️”

Some fans, though, weren’t so convinced about the actual comfort levels of the platform boots in question — that heel does look pretty high. It could very well be that they were the most comfortable of all the options Jamil had for the Grammys. And you know what? Sometimes you just gotta go with the shoes your feet can tolerate for the duration of the night. So, the next time you’re attending a super fancy event, channel Jameela and reach for footwear that feels good to you.