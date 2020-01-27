All The Sheer Dresses At The 2020 Grammys

Dramatic as it may seem, the Grammys red carpet is where history can be made. After all, it was 20 years ago when J.Lo wore that infamous sheer green Versace dress and inspired the creation of Google Image search. Jen’s influence is alive and well today, with several stars opting to go sheer for this year’s show.

Of course, it’s no secret that sheer dresses are a celebrity favorite. Whether it’s bold and bedazzled like the look Beyoncé rocked at the 2015 Met Gala or the lingerie-inspired like gown worn by Constance Wu at the 2019 Golden Globes, style stars love the opportunity to turn heads in a sheer ensemble.

At this year’s Grammy awards, we got to see a wide range of sheer sartorial inspiration that’s got us more than ready for spring (less than two months to go, but who’s counting?). Below, check out some of the sheer moments we can’t get enough of.