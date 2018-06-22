The Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden is known to make people laugh, but the latest episode featuring Paul McCartney brought host James Corden to tears. As they drove around Liverpool on Thursday night's installment of the recurring segment, Corden got emotional singing "Let It Be" with McCartney, and you might want to grab a few tissues before you watch it yourself.

In the segment, Corden noted that McCartney's music is "so full of positivity and joy, and a message of love and togetherness," adding, "I feel like it's more relevant now today than it's maybe ever been."

McCartney then shared the story behind one of The Beatles' most uplifting songs, "Let It Be." McCartney revealed that the lyrics were inspired by a dream he had about his mother. "I had a dream in the '60s where my mum, who had died, came to me in the dream and was reassuring me, saying, 'It's going to be OK — just let it be,'" the legendary musician said. "I felt so sort of great and like, 'It's going to be great.' She gave me the positive word."

It was after this dream that McCartney put pen to paper and began to write what would become one of The Beatles' most iconic songs. He continued, "So I woke up and was, 'What was that? Was she saying, let it be?' I said, 'I've never heard that. That's kind of good.' So I wrote the song 'Let It Be,' but it was her positivity."

Corden responded, "That's the most beautiful story I've ever heard," before the pair launched into a rendition of the 1970 song.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

When the song ended, Corden was wiping tears from his eyes, and said, "I didn't see that one coming around the corner."

Corden then shared the first time he ever heard "Let It Be," which his father and grandfather played for him as a kid. "I can remember my granddad, who was a musician, and my dad sitting me down and saying, 'We're gonna play you the best song you've ever heard,' and I remember them playing me that."

Clearly, Corden has a strong emotional connection to the song. "If my granddad was here right now he'd get an absolute kick out of this," Corden said. The waterworks were already flowing, but then McCartney replied, simply, "He is." (Can you pass those tissues, please?)

The emotional ride down memory lane did not stop there. As McCartney took Corden on a tour of Liverpool, where The Beatles was born, he himself got a bit moved walking through the hallways of the home he lived in as a teenager. It was there, McCartney told Corden, that he and John Lennon wrote "She Loves You," which would later become one of The Beatles' early hits.

After McCartney pointed out the bathroom, or "acoustic chamber," where McCartney routinely practiced his guitar, the pair got back in the car and sang renditions of "Blackbird" and McCartney's new single, "Come On To Me." Finally, they wound up at a local pub, where McCartney gave guests quite a surprise, performing a small set that included songs like "A Hard Day's Night," "Hey Jude," and "Love Me Do," with his longtime touring band.

McCartney's songs, especially "Let It Be," are just as affecting as ever, and watching Corden and McCartney's singalong is quite moving. It's no wonder the talk show host got choked up while singing, as it's hard no to do so even while watching. Don't worry though, there are plenty of laughs in there, as well.