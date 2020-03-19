Times are tough and people are having to get creative when it comes to finding ways of connecting with others while social distancing. Although everything is a bit grim, some celebrities are showing us how to isolate in style. James Middleton shared a picture of a doggy dinner party and what a fantastic idea that is.

Middleton, who's choosing to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, did a dinner at home with friends, with one key difference. These aren't just any friends, these are his best friends — his dogs. Stop it, no you're crying.

All four of his canine companions are sitting around the table with him, their plates stacked high with food while they look directly into camera. This tells me that Middleton has trained these pooches to a very high standard, because any dog I know would already be up to their eyeballs in that nosh. The table is dressed suitably for a feast, with vases of flowers and tea lights. The doggies have matching napkins on to protect their glossy fur, and in the mirror Middleton is smiling with a glass of red wine. He captioned the picture, "Socialising while social distancing 🍷🍝🐾. Who wants to join? #bestdinnerpartyever" and all I can do is quote Dave the rapper and ask him to "send me the location, and I'll be right there."

Although it's not clear what Middleton is chowing down on, we can assume it's not dog food, although at times like this, zero judgement. Also let's be real, this guy is clearly already having a better time than any of us during this period.

Middleton has long been open about how much he loves his dogs and how they've helped him in the past during mental health struggles. In a piece for the Daily Mail, he described his depression as, "not merely sadness. It is an illness, a cancer of the mind." His treatment for depression was enabled so enormously by the company of his emotional support dogs that, as the Evening Standard reports, he now works as an ambassador for the charity Pets As Therapy.

Middleton's embracing of his time alone with his dogs is a reminder that there are more ways to socialise than you might thing and with nights in like that, a dog is truly the best pal you could ask for.