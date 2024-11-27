These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Total Elphabas

It’s impossible to watch the new movie Wicked and not feel a connection with the great and powerful Elphaba. Played by Cynthia Erivo, the green goddess is known for her strength, compassion, care, and desire to do what’s right — even in the face of adversity.

While you’ll have to watch the movie to see how Elphaba is portrayed on the silver screen, the character is a well-known fixture in the Broadway production of Wicked where the story follows along as she attends the prestigious Shiz University of advanced magic alongside her roommate Glinda, played by Ariana Grande. As the two learn spells, navigate witch school — and even eventually become friends — you can easily see what makes Elphaba different from everyone else.

At first sight, the difference is clear: Elphaba is green. But this isn’t the only thing that makes her special. The character is also kind to everyone she meets (including animals) as well as funny, heroic, and undeniably good. It isn’t until the later story as shown in The Wizard of Oz that Elphaba goes on to become the Wicked Witch of the West.

While the green witch has many traits that could relate to various members of the zodiac, these two signs are total Elphabas in every single way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It makes total sense that Elphaba, who is friends with the Libra-coded Glinda, would have plenty of air sign traits herself — though in a slightly less bubbly way. It’s why Elphaba screams Aquarius, aka one of the quirkier members of the zodiac.

Instead of aiming for the spotlight or trying to turn heads like her popular bestie, Elphaba has more of a rebellious streak, just like Uranus-ruled Aquarians. This planet governs sudden changes, innovation, eccentricity, and forward-thinking, and also has a trailblazing spirit — all things that might remind you of Erivo’s character.

Aquarians are very humanitarian-minded, too. They seek justice and equality for everyone and always put others first, but at the same time, they often have outcast vibes and can be misunderstood. The cool thing about Aquarians is they don’t let the judgment get to them. They simply don’t care what other people think.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Elphaba also has strong water sign energy. Just like a Pisces, she’s in touch with her emotions, she’s very empathetic and intuitive, and she’s magical — a few traits fellow water signs Cancer and Scorpio can relate to as well.

From the beginning of her story, Elphaba has a lot of compassion for others, even when they don’t return the favor. Just like the sensitive Pisces, she’s able to see through to what people are really thinking, almost like she’s reading their minds.

The witch is also known for her sweet connection with animals, which is very Pisces-coded, and her fierce loyalty to those she cares about. As a Neptune-ruled sign, Pisces have a massive amount of compassion, a deep love for everyone, and an ability to put other people’s needs ahead of their own. Then there’s that amazing imagination, too. As you watch Elphaba become better at magic, it becomes clear that she’s always doing things in her own way.

You also won’t catch a Pisces lying or cheating. They have a strong sense of ethics that they take with them wherever they go. They won’t drop what they believe in just to impress someone or to win. They prefer to listen to their inner moral compass — and that’s something Elphaba always does, too.