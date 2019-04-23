It's been less than a month since Britney Spears reportedly entered a treatment facility for her mental health after sharing an Instagram post about taking a little time for herself, and now, her younger sister is speaking out. On Tuesday, Jamie Lynn Spears defended Britney on Instagram, sharing an old paparazzi video and a caption letting her followers know that she will always be there for her sister.

In the video, which Us Weekly reported is from October 2007, Britney and Jamie Lynn are out together and being swarmed by photographers when a woman yells, "Get the f*ck out of this neighborhood! Nobody wants you in this neighborhood," at Britney. Immediately, Jamie Lynn came to her sister's defense, replying, "Well, move the f*ck out then!"

And now, Jamie Lynn is coming to Britney's defense in the same way. In her caption, she wrote:

"10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the 'blank' outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth."

Jamie Lynn's message comes in the midst of the #FreeBritney movement, an online campaign created by Britney's fans who speculate she may be in the treatment center against her will, according to what an anonymous source claimed to the podcast Britney's Gram (per Entertainment Tonight). Meanwhile, a post on Medium claimed that complaints against the podcast have been filed from fans worried about potential violations of the singer's privacy. (Bustle reached out to Britney's rep for comment on the #FreeBritney rumors.)

With so many mixed messages circulating, it's understandable Jamie Lynn decided to step in. While the Zoey 101 alum doesn't mention the #FreeBritney campaign directly, her Instagram post may be in response to the hate she's been receiving on Twitter from fans who believe she should be doing something to help Britney, although it has never been confirmed what the source said was true.

When news that Britney was entering treatment first broke, Jamie Lynn shared another supportive post on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself with Britney, getting off the school bus, saying that her big sister rode the bus with her on the first day of school, which must have caused quite a stir back then. "Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best," Jamie Lynn wrote.

Britney herself hasn't posted to social media since April 3, when she shared that she was taking a little "me time" on Instagram. Earlier this year, she announced that she was canceling her Las Vegas residency, Domination, after her father's illness led to his hospitalization.

"I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I hope you all can understand."

It makes sense that Jamie Lynn would want to come to her sister's defense at a time like this — and her own, if she's being faced with hate online. It must be a difficult time for her family, and it seems like Jamie Lynn is ready to be there for Britney however she can.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.