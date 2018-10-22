It's hard to define exactly what Jared Kushner does in the White House, because his father-in-law gave him so many different, heavy roles. However, there's at least one thing that's certain: Kushner doesn't often give interviews. He spoke to CNN on Monday, though, where he opened up on at least one personal front. Jared Kushner's focus on prison reform, he explained, comes from his own experience with the prison system.

"There was one issue that was very close to my heart because I had a personal experience, which was prison reform," Kushner told CNN's Van Jones at CNN's Citizen Conference. Kushner, of course, never spent time in prison himself. His father Charles Kushner, however, spent two years in federal prison, after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion, making false statements to the FEC, and attempting to tamper with a federal witness. Because of his father's prison sentence, Jared got control over his father's company when he was only 24, according to Bloomberg.

As he explained to Jones, Kushner's take on the issue, based on the research that he did, is that without an emphasis on prison reform, people in the penitentiary system just learned "how to become better criminals," rather than actually reforming their ways.

