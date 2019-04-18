When it comes to men's hair in Hollywood, no one has as signature a look as Jason Momoa. The actor who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones as well as the title character in Aquaman can rock a man bun. But now, Jason Momoa shaved his beard. The result is a totally different looking actor, but before you get upset that he may no longer looks quite as much like Drogo, you should know that saying goodbye to his beard was for a good cause.

On April 17, Momoa uploaded a video to YouTube showing himself shaving for the first time since 2012. Throughout the video, Momoa steadily rids himself of his signature beard, but he's using the recognizable facial hair (and its removal) to talk about something more important than no longer looking like his Game of Thrones character.

Momoa begins to shave and says goodbye to both Drogo and his Aquaman character Arthur Curry and explains, "Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet, and I think I have a solution...there's only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle and that's aluminum."

Jason Momoa on YouTube

Momoa continues to shave as he discusses why aluminum is the best alternative to plastics. He explains that unlike other materials, aluminum is 100% recyclable and that "about 75% of all aluminum that's ever been used is still in circulation today." He goes on to give the example of drinking from a can, recycling it, and the material being back in use within about 60 days.

During his discussion on the importance of recycling, Momoa does pause to have some fun, asking his friend who's also shaving if his half-gone beard looks good. Obviously, Momoa always looks good, but you know, maybe that look isn't for him.

The video turns out to be more than just Momoa shaving his beard and discussing recycling, though. The actor has actually created a brand new project, essentially putting his money where his beard was, a line of canned water in still, alkaline, sparkling, and spring versions. Momoa explains that while it may just be water, he can feel good about drinking it from the aluminum cans thanks to its fully recyclable material.

Momoa's project appears to be in collaboration with the Ball Corporation according to an Instagram post, but the actor gave no details about the product's official name or launch date in the video. Bustle has reached out to Ball Corporation for comment on the product.

At the end of the video, with his beard gone, Momoa says, "We have to get rid of these plastic water bottles. Aquaman is trying to do the best he can for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Clean up the oceans. Clean up the land."

As for fans' reactions to Momoa's now clean shaven face, well, let's just say they're a little distraught.

Some need time and privacy to process the news.

Others are ashamed of those who haven't been recycling and have caused the loss of Momoa's beard.

Others, however, love him with or without the signature look.

Of course, there's the fact that the farewell to his beard was for a good cause which seems to have caused an audible sigh of admiration from the internet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even if you'll mourn the loss of Jason Momoa's beard (or at least you will until it grows back), the actor's reason for shaving was for an undoubtedly good cause and certainly has gotten the internet's attention. Grab your aluminum cans and get recycling.