Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season finale. After a suspenseful penultimate episode that saw Mando and co. outnumbered by Moff Gideon and his army of stormtroopers, The Mandalorian released its Season 1 finale on Disney+ on Friday and it featured a very controversial scene. A stormtrooper (played by Jason Sudeikis) hit Baby Yoda, and now, Twitter is out for his blood. In the scene in question, two stormtroopers (Sudeikis and Adam Pally) capture the beloved tiny green creature from Kuiil (may he rest in peace) and, at a predetermined checkpoint, Sudeikis’ stormtrooper hits the Child as it gets restless in his satchel and says, “Knock it off.”

Sudeikis’ hit has drawn the ire of Twitter, which comes as no surprise. Upon The Mandalorian’s debut on Disney+ in November, the introduction of the Child (dubbed as Baby Yoda by the masses) has taken the internet by storm. The Child’s adorable big eyes and small stature yielded a fevered fanbase of Baby Yoda obsessives. The New York Times published an article titled, “Baby Yoda Is Your God Now,” Disney’s Baby Yoda plush became the No. 1 best-selling toy on Amazon, and the internet produced all the Baby Yoda memes. So, to bring any type of harm to the internet's miniature green overlord would, of course, elicit strong feelings.

Of the scene, one Twitter user wrote, “I have information that could lead to the arrest of Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally.”

Another Twitter user echoed the same sentiments of some time behind bars.

One viewer attempted to invoke the force for such an offense.

Another invoked Liam Neeson’s murderous Taken persona.

One viewer used capslock to express the outrage.

Another called for a warning to prepare viewers for such a scene.

One viewer cited “emotional damage” from the punch.

One viewer threatened violence with Mando's signature phrase.

Another Twitter user threatened to throw hands.

One viewer expressed some serious rage.

Another user pointed out his detrimental actions.

One Twitter user invoked the Arthur meme.

Meanwhile, Baby Yoda’s unofficial account called for no spoilers.

The Mandalorian's Season 1 finale is available to stream on Disney+ now. Viewer discretion is advised for excessive Baby Yoda punches.