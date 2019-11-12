These 'Mandalorian' Easter Eggs Connect Every Corner Of The Star Wars Universe

The Mandalorian is here, and the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series did not disappoint in its first episode. The show's pilot featured loads of action, colorful characters, dazzling special effects, and an intriguing cliffhanger that could have huge ramifications for the Star Wars universe as a whole. But perhaps the most fun aspect of the episode were all the Star Wars Easter eggs in The Mandalorian. The first episode was chock full of references to all corners of the Star Wars universe, no matter how obscure, which made for a particularly rewarding viewing experience for fans.

Of course, anyone who was following the coverage in the lead-up to The Mandalorian would not have been surprised to see all these Easter Eggs. The series' creator, Jon Favreau, is a huge fan of old school Star Wars — namely, the Original Trilogy and the much-maligned Star Wars Holiday Special, but he also has stated that all facets of the franchise will be referenced in the series. "Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends," Favreau told EW earlier this year. "I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy."

So take a look below to find out how many of those references made it into the first episode of the new Star Wars series.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian to follow.

1. The Bar Fight Star Wars on YouTube The opening scene of The Mandalorian is a bar brawl between the protagonist and a few ruffians who foolishly try to pick a fight with him. The scene is strikingly similar to the Mos Eisley Cantina scene from A New Hope, where similar bad guys try to pick a fight with Luke Skywalker and end up dismembered by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

2. Life Day Disney/Lucasfilm Jon Favreau has a soft spot for the Holiday Special, so he made sure to include a few references to the 1978 oddity. The first bounty picked up by the Mandalorian in the pilot, played by Bobby Moynihan, says at one point that he was hoping to make it home in time for Life Day. Life Day is the holiday celebrated by Chewie and his family in the Star Wars Holiday Special.

3. That Rifle Disney+ Speaking of the Holiday Special, the TV event also featured the first appearance of Boba Fett, predating The Empire Strikes Back. The bounty hunter appears in an animated segment during the special, where he is seen wielding a peculiar-looking rifle. That rifle was recreated for The Mandalorian, and the protagonist makes use of it in the pilot.

4. Kowakian Monkey-Lizards Disney/Lucasfilm One of these nasty little aliens known as Salacious B. Crumb appeared as Jabba the Hutt's henchman in Return of the Jedi, and a couple of them appear in The Mandalorian. One is being roasted over an open flame, while another looks on in horror.

5. We Don't Serve Your Kind Disney/Lucasfilm Racism against droids (droidism?) has popped up a couple of times in Star Wars lore, with the first instance occurring during the aforementioned cantina scene in A New Hope, where a bartender tells Luke they don't serve droids, and he makes Threepio and Artoo wait outside. The Mandalorian seems to share this prejudice toward droids, as he declines the use of a fancy droid-driven landspeeder (he literally says "no droids") in favor of a dilapidated one driven by a human. He also later dismissively says "droid" when he encounters a bounty droid.

6. Blurrgs Disney+ These beasts of burden made their debut in the live-action 1985 made-for-TV movie Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, which like the Holiday Special, is not highly regarded by most fans. Nonetheless, Blurggs make their canon live-action debut in The Mandalorian.

6. Mythosaurs Disney+ After declaring he doesn't know how to ride a blurrg, the Mandalorian is reminded by his new pal Kuiil that his people (Mandalorians) used to ride mythosaurs and this is no different. Mythosaurs come from the no longer canon Star Wars Legends, formerly known as the Expanded Universe. They were dragon-like beasts that roamed Mandalore in ancient times but were driven to extinction. Looks like they're canon now!

8. Trandoshans Disney/Lucasfilm The first of these reptilian humanoids Star Wars fans ever met was Bossk, who was one of the bounty hunters tasked with finding Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back. The Mandalorian features a whole army of the creatures, as they guard the compound where the Mandalorian's bounty is being kept.

9. IG Bounty Droids Disney+ Another of the bounty hunters from The Empire Strikes Back was IG-88, a bounty droid. A nearly identical-looking bounty droid shows up in The Mandalorian as well. Named IG-11, it reluctantly teams with the Mandalorian in trying to apprehend their shared bounty.

10. Beskar Disney+ Mentioned a number of times in The Clone Wars, beskar is a very resilient metal alloy used in Mandalorian armor. Naturally, The Mandalorian's protagonist uses some of the material for his armor in the pilot.

11. Carbonite Disney/Lucasfilm Boba Fett famously froze Han Solo in this material in The Empire Strikes Back, making Solo suitable for easy transport. The Mandalorian also likes to freeze his bounties in the substance, and he's got a whole closet full of 'em.

12. Yoda Disney/Lucasfilm Perhaps the series' biggest surprise was the appearance of a baby Yoda... or, at least a baby member of Yoda's species. Yoda's people are a mystery — they don't even have a name — so the idea that The Mandalorian could explore their background is pretty exciting.