It's been more than six months since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick started dating, but it's already clear that they really care about each other — especially after their latest couple-y Instagram post. On Wednesday, Jason shared the sweetest birthday message for Kaitlyn, writing about how much she does for others and how hard she works, and it's just more proof of how adorable their relationship really is.

In the Instagram post — which you can see here — Jason shared a photo of the two of them in an embrace as he kissed the top of her head.

He wrote in his caption:

"Sending this beautiful, bad ass woman, all the birthday love I possibly can today! Happy Birthday my dear! Everyday you make your family and friends a priority, you channel all of your energy to positively impact the lives of those who look up to you, and you work relentlessly to go to bed every night a better person than when you woke up. Take this day to relax and just absorb all of the incredible things you’ve accomplished and people you’ve touched in the limited time you’ve had in this wild world we live in! Love you so much!"

And of course, Kaitlyn commented on the post to let him know that she loves him — and to ask about their dog, Ramen, who Jason seemed to be taking for a walk at the time.

kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

It's sweet that Jason took the time to really highlight some of the things he loves most about Kaitlyn in his caption. Since her time on The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn has been working really hard, whether it was bringing her podcast to life or launching her own wine. Jason definitely acknowledged that while also encouraging her to take time to absorb her accomplishments, and it seems like a birthday is the perfect time to do that.

The couple also took time to fully celebrate the occasion that night. According to Kaitlyn's Instagram story, they went out for dinner, drinks, and even a little karaoke, including a rendition of Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten."

They started their festivities with Kaitlyn popping a bottle of champagne at their hotel (even if it took a few tries).

jason_tartick/Instagram

Jason also showed off her cake, which seemed perfect for Kaitlyn, since it included all of her favorite things: Her Off The Vine podcast, a glass of wine, and one of her Dew Edit scrunchies.

jason_tartick/Instagram

Later, they proceeded to her birthday dinner (which happened to feature an epic donut ferris wheel). Kaitlyn was surrounded by friends — including fellow Bachelor stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph — and of course, the red wine was flowing.

jason_tartick/Instagram

This was the first time Kaitlyn got to celebrate her birthday with Jason by her side, and it seems like it was a total success. Their relationship may still be relatively new, but so far, it seems to be going really well. Who knows where they'll be by the time Kaitlyn's birthday rolls around next year?