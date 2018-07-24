At the start of the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, Becca admitted that she was "in love" with Garrett and Blake, but she was "falling for" Jason. The writing was on the wall for Jason's Bachelorette elimination, but that didn't make it any easier to watch. Now, Jason opened up about the Becca breakup and admitted that it actually got even more emotional than what the viewers got to witness.

In a July 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jason emphasized, "I was in complete shock." He also revealed,

"They didn’t show it [in the episode], but the next day, I was a mess, because it all hit me ... the reality of the situation set in, and I was an absolute mess."

It was probably for the best that they let Jason go through that in private, but now that some time has passed, he seems to be a lot more comfortable discussing the breakup.

He also admitted to ET, "I really was blindsided." Not only was that a sad experience to go through in real life, but it had to be difficult to watch on television. He confessed, "It's tough to see." It was tough for the viewers to see as well.

In the same interview, Jason discussed his time alone in Thailand post-breakup. The Bachelorette contestant explained,

"[In] that moment, I’m in Thailand and I have everything someone could ask for. I have a suite full of all the food and drink I want… and it was one of the most empty moments in my life, because I didn’t have my friends, I didn’t have my family, and I just lost her."

As heartbreaking as that is, at least the experience helped Jason come to an important realization. He shared, "So it puts it in perspective. It’s not about where you are or what you have. It’s really who you’re with and the happiness associated with family and friends." Just when it seemed like Jason could not be any more lovable, he just continued to be a total class act who is completely in touch with emotions.

Jason admitted that it was the time period after the show that was really the most difficult for him to deal with. He even referred to the time period as "one of the most empty moments of my life."

Jason was all in with Becca. He told her that he was in love with her during their hometown date in the episode beforehand. He admitted he was ready to propose to Becca at the end of the "journey." He tried to convince her to continue their date past dinner and go into the fantasy suite so they could talk in private, but Becca knew their relationship was over.

In that same Entertainment Tonight article, Becca reflected, "I just had to follow my gut and give him the dinner to see if we could get back on track and so it was nothing that really happened." She admitted, "It was just an unexplainable moment that I felt in my heart."

Jason even showed up after Becca was done with her dates to get some closure and give her a scrapbook that he made full of their memories together. Unlike some contestants who overstayed their welcome when they went back for answers, this return was appreciated.

Becca explained, "I really started to fall in love with him, and so when I ended things so abruptly, it I just wanted to give him a reason why. I wasn’t fully able to do that. It was something I couldn’t really verbalize, and so that’s why I appreciated that he came back to the hotel and we could have that last conversation."

Jason did everything he could to make it work. He did nothing wrong. Becca did nothing wrong. Their feelings just didn't align, and it was heartbreaking to watch. Next week, Jason and Becca will be back in the same room for the Men Tell All episode, so hopefully she is able to articulate her thought process and he is able to get some closure to move on.