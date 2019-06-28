A major day for Vanderpump Rules fans is on the horizon. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's nuptials are only about a day away, and the celebrations just keep coming. On Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28 Jax and Brittany's pre-wedding pool party kicked off a round of festivities for the husband and wife to be. Per People, that evening the couple held a rehearsal dinner at the Kentucky Castle.

In anticipation of the couple's June 29 ceremony, which is rumored to be officiated by friend Lance Bass after the death of Lisa Vanderpump's mother, several Pump Rules cast members are in Kentucky. Jax and Brittany are set to be married in Brittany's home state in Versailles, Kentucky, as reported by People.

Several cast members have posted from the couple's respective Bachelor and Bachelorette parties in addition to documenting the recent pool party fun. In attendance at the rehearsal dinner included most of the reality show cast including Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

Jax posted a pre-rehearsal dinner photo of the couple kissing, with Brittany wearing a dress appropriately covered in red hearts. Jax captioned the sweet snap, "One more day!!!" alongside dancing and ring emojis.

In addition, several Pump Rules co-stars shared moments from Jax and Brittany's pool party. Jax shared a photo of his bride-to-be on Instagram Stories in bed alongside their two dogs, writing, "Time for a wedding pool party!!!" He followed throughout the day with multiple updates, showing him and Brittany giving "a little surprise" to their guests and writing, "Luckiest guy in the world" over a photo of Brittany lounging in a bridalesque bikini while drinking a beer.

Tom Schwartz, one of Jax's groomsmen, was on hand for the poolside activities. In one photo on Jax's Instagram Stories, Schwartz can be seen "discussing DJ strategy" for the party. Another shows the pals donning Dos Equis white and hot pink suit jackets while drinking the beer, naturally. If you look closely, you'll even notice that the groom is wearing swim trunks covered in photos of Brittany's face. No word on if Mamaw's Beer Cheese was on-hand for hors d'oeuvres.

Brittany even showed fans a glimpse of her and Jax's wedding venue, which is a literal castle. Knowing the Vanderpump gang, it's no surprise that some laughs were had. Poolside pedicures were provided at the party, which the men of the group excitedly took part in. On Stassi's Instagram Stories, she posted a video of her boyfriend Beau getting a pedicure, writing "Finally."

Tom Sandoval is also known for never turning down an opportunity to beautify. He posted a video to his own Instagram Stories where he can be seen getting a pedicure, complete with bright white nail polish. "I'm Gellin!," the Tom Tom co-owner enthusiastically wrote. Sandoval is also set to serve as groomsmen to Jax, while nearly every female Pump Rules cast member will serve as a Brittany bridesmaid.

In the hours before Jax and Brittany walk down the aisle, this group is clearly enjoying some major relaxation time.