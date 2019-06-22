One high-profile wedding officiant could be going from boy bands to wedding bands, if the latest reports are true. Multiple outlets are alleging that Lance Bass will reportedly marry Jax and Brittany of Vanderpump Rules. Several sources tell both E! News and Entertainment Tonight that the former *NSYNC member will serve as officiant for the upcoming wedding. (Bustle reached out to reps for both Lance Bass and Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright regarding the news, but have not yet received a response.)

Jax and Brittany are set to tie the knot in the bride's home state of Kentucky. According to a countdown on each of the couple's Instagrams, it will take place on June 29. Lisa Vanderpump, former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills and boss to both the bride and groom on Pump Rules was reportedly set to marry the couple. It was speculated that Vanderpump would step in as officiant after the couple's original officiant, a pastor who has made anti-gay remarks, was reportedly relieved of the duty last week.

In mid-June Lisa Vanderpump, who has long been an LGBTQ ally, released a statement regarding the situation on June 13. "I’ve contacted Jax and Brittany who are extremely disappointed as to the depth and seriousness of these comments by the minister and are very shocked and feel that obviously major alterations will have to be made in their ceremonial plans," Vanderpump said, per Us Weekly. "They are dealing with this today. This attitude is totally not acceptable to them and changes are forthcoming."

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It seems that new arrangements came quickly, with LVP reportedly stepping into the role shortly after. Fans might remember that Vanderpump married fellow cast members Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. and But after the restaurant owner's mother died on Monday, June 17 at age 84, close friend Bass is presumably taking over.

One source revealed to E!, "Lance Bass was asked to officiate the wedding due to Lisa having to fly back to the UK to deal with her family matters. Lisa has told Jax and Brittany that it's unlikely she will attend their wedding and arranged for Lance to fulfill the duties." Although the source added that Bass is "really excited and gladly agreed to help everyone out." Meanwhile, the source said Jax and Brittany feel "really fortunate and excited," especially considering it was a "last minute" decision.

Brittany herself expressed her condolences for LVP on her Instagram Stories Friday, writing, "We love you so so much @lisavanderpump. Sending you and your family all our love and prayers." Bass posted his own (cryptic, if you want to read into it) picture on his Instagram Stories as the officiant news broke, looking peacefully against a scenic background with the caption, "Current Mood."

An ET source said that while Vanderpump Rules is still filming Season 8 of the series in anticipation of the wedding, including recent Bachelor and Bachelorette festivities in Miami, LVP will only attend the ceremony if she feels ready and the day doesn't conflict with any memorials for her late mother. Vanderpump's reps confirmed the news to ET, saying the reality star was "shocked and devastated" by the loss and asking for privacy.

For those surprised by the slightly unexpected pick for officiant, the selection isn't as off center as you might think. In addition to LVP and Bass being close friends, with the musician appearing on Vanderpump Rules several times over the years, but Bass is actually in business with the groom. Bass and Jax are partners on multiple business ventures, including Just Add X non-alcoholic mixers.

As Jax and Brittany's wedding harbors another dramatic development, fans will only be more curious about how it all unfolds next season. One can only assume some *NSYNC will be played at the reception?