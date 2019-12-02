We hope you didn't spend all of your money on Black Friday, because Cyber Monday is in full swing. Royal style fans in particular will want in on this particular shopping deal. J.Crew's Cyber Monday sale gives lovers of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's styles the opportunity to snag them for their own.

For its Cyber Monday sale, J.Crew is offering 50% off nearly its entire collection. From sherpa jackets to denim to accessories, there's more than enough to shop. While not every single piece on the website falls under the Cyber Monday offer, many items do, including some royal favorites, and the brand has made shopping so simple.

All items that qualify for the Cyber Monday deal are marked on the website so there will be no confusion when you add an item to your cart. At checkout, simply use code MONDAY to snag the sale price off your previously full priced pieces. If you do want to take advantage of J.Crew's Cyber Monday event, you need to shop soon. Unlike some brand that extend their deals for extra days, J.Crew's sale is truly a one day only event. According to the brand's website, the discount will end at 11:59 P.M. ET.

The sale isn't just the ideal time to stock up on winter essentials. J.Crew's Cyber Monday is the perfect time for royal style fans to cop the looks of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge are fans of the brand, incorporating pieces into their every day wardrobes.

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

During the 2019 US Open, Markle wore head to toe J.Crew to watch friend Serena Williams play in New York. For the event, she wore a minimalist denim shirtdress and cardigan blazer draped over her shoulders. Both were from J.Crew, and you can shop both. As of press time, the frock is available in sizes 00-16 on the brand's website and retails for just $59 thanks to Cyber Monday. Unfortunately, her collarless Juliette sweater isn't part of the Cyber Monday event, but if you want to splurge, it is still available as well.

For Middleton fans, there's a winter staple up for grabs. Back in January, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a classic mock neck sweater when she visited King Henry's Walk Community Garden, and surprisingly, you can still shop it. Despite Middleton wearing the piece almost a year ago, J.Crew has the item available for purchase (though no longer in the red shade Middleton wore), and it's 50% off for Cyber Monday.

If you want your own versions of Markle and Middleton's J.Crew favorites, head to the brand's website now for half off before the Cyber Monday deal ends.