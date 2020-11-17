Shopping

All The Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fashion Sales To Shop ASAP

From Old Navy to Universal Standard.

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

Black Friday clothing, shoes, and accessories sales are drawing near, as the holiday shopping season officially kicks off the day after Thanksgiving. And though you might have spent the better part of the past eight months shopping online, the best deals on everything from clothing to shoes to accessories are right around the corner.

This year, with so much shopping being done online, you're in for an extended near-week long celebration of discounts on some of your favorite must-haves. There are plenty of sales to keep an eye out for, from Old Navy's 50% Off Black Friday sale to H&M's 30% Off Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Some preparation tips? Take a look through your closet for any wardrobe staples that can use a refresh, or take some time to plan out your holiday gifting list. That way you know exactly what you're shopping for ahead of time, and you can be more strategic with your purchases. Then, to avoid having items sell out before you can purchase them, fill in your shipping information in advance at your favorite retail site for an easier checkout.

Not sure where to start? How about the below? From Aritzia’s iconic already-affordable puffers to cozy finds from Eberjey, from Old Navy leggings to Roxanne Assoulin baubles, your wardrobe will appreciate all of your new discounted pieces.

And be sure to check out some great deals from your favorite Black-owned brands to add to your wardrobe while supporting Black businesses with sales being added to the list as Thanksgiving fast approaches.

Below, find all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 clothing, shoes, and accessories sales. And check back for updates.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Aritzia

From November 25 to 30, take up to 50% off, site-wide.

Beyond Yoga

From November 24 to 30, shop at 30% off site-wide. November 30 to December 1, it bumps up to 35% off.

COS

From November 20-22, get up to 25% off site-wide. Starting on November 26 through 29, get 25% off $200 or more. Finally, on November 30, take an additional 30% off.

Eberjey

Shop November 24 to 26 for 25% off everything. November 27 brings that, plus an additional 50% off select items. From November 28 to 29, get 25% off everything without the additional 50% off, though it comes back on November 30 for a final clearance price drop.

Hanky Panky

From November 25 to 29, they are offering 50% off retro thongs and select cotton packs, and on November 30 to December 1, you can shop 50% off signature lace 7 pack.

Lacausa

From November 23 to 27, get 15% off orders over $75, 20% off orders over $150, 25% off orders over $250, and 35% off orders over $500.

Naadam

Shop November 23 to 30 for 40% off with code BLACKFRI40. Without a code on November 30, pieces will be discounted up to 75% off site-wide.

Old Navy

From November 19 to 22, they are offering 40% off in-store and online, and they'll bump it up to 50% off everything from November 23-30.

PrettyLittleThing

From November 27 to 29, shop at 20% off with code PINK20. On November 30, you can get 80% off everything, plus additional 20% off with code PINK20.

Rebecca Minkoff

Shop from November 17 to 26 for 25% off, and November 27 to December 1 for a higher 40% off.

Roxanne Assoulin

A rare flash sale on November 30 with 20% off everything.

Saks Off 5th

From November 21 to 29, get up to 70% off site-wide, which drops to 60% off site-wide from November 30 to December 1.

Sleeper

From November 23 to 30, get 30% off selected items.

Solid & Striped

From November 26 to 29, shop swim favorites at 30% off with code BLACKFRIDAY30. The same deal continues to November 30 with code CYBR30.

Universal Standard

From November 24 to 29, they will be adding 50 new outfit bundles to their selection. November 30 brings with it a denim drive for trade-in $25 jeans.