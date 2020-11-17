Shopping
All The Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fashion Sales To Shop ASAP
From Old Navy to Universal Standard.
Black Friday clothing, shoes, and accessories sales are drawing near, as the holiday shopping season officially kicks off the day after Thanksgiving. And though you might have spent the better part of the past eight months shopping online, the best deals on everything from clothing to shoes to accessories are right around the corner.
This year, with so much shopping being done online, you're in for an extended near-week long celebration of discounts on some of your favorite must-haves. There are plenty of sales to keep an eye out for, from Old Navy's 50% Off Black Friday sale to H&M's 30% Off Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.
Some preparation tips? Take a look through your closet for any wardrobe staples that can use a refresh, or take some time to plan out your holiday gifting list. That way you know exactly what you're shopping for ahead of time, and you can be more strategic with your purchases. Then, to avoid having items sell out before you can purchase them, fill in your shipping information in advance at your favorite retail site for an easier checkout.
Not sure where to start? How about the below? From Aritzia’s iconic already-affordable puffers to cozy finds from Eberjey, from Old Navy leggings to Roxanne Assoulin baubles, your wardrobe will appreciate all of your new discounted pieces.
And be sure to check out some great deals from your favorite Black-owned brands to add to your wardrobe while supporting Black businesses with sales being added to the list as Thanksgiving fast approaches.
Below, find all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 clothing, shoes, and accessories sales. And check back for updates.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.