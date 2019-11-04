J.Crew's Friends & Family Sale Is Here & You Need To Take Advantage Of The Major Deals ASAP

The style world is out to get you, or at least out to get your wallet. While you may have thought you still had time to pump up your self-control before Black Friday and Cyber, J.Crew's Friends & Family Sale is here to prove you wrong. The deal is just too good to ignore, especially if you're a royal style fan.

According to the J.Crew website, the Friends & Family sale began Nov. 4 and will extend to Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For members of the brand's rewards program, the deal includes 40% off the vast majority of the site (with exceptions found in the details section such as restrictions on third party brands, certain collections, and Garments for Good). Even if you don't belong to J.Crew's rewards program, you can still score a major 30% off your purchase. The deals are available both in-stores and online.

To take advantage of the sale from the comfort of your couch, simply add your qualifying items to your cart and enter code FAMILY if you're a rewards program member and FRIENDS if you're not. The discounted percentage will then be taken off your items before you checkout.

While you don't need to be a lover of all things royal fashion to be stoked about the J.Crew sale, it may be just a bit more exciting if you are.

Just in time for the event, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been spotted in the brand once again. On Oct. 31, Markle visited the new location of Luminary Bakery, an organization and business that helps empower disadvantaged women through employment and skills training. At the event, Markle dressed down (because it is a bakery) in jeans, a button down shirt, and Adidas sneakers. She also just happened to wear a repeat item: her J.Crew Juliette Collarless Sweater Blazer she was first seen in at the US Open.

During the J. Crew Friends & Family Sale, you can snag your own. The piece is available for just $88 for those with a rewards membership and and $103.60 for those simply shopping outside of the program. Some sizes in Markle's Heather Dove version have sold out (XXS and 1X), but the rest remain available alongside other color selections.

Markle isn't exactly new the the brand. While her most recent J.Crew wear is the cardigan, she's opted to don the brand several times in the past. Perhaps her most famous J.Crew moment came shortly after she and Prince Harry were engaged when she a white-trimmed, navy coat from the brand and ultimately sold out due to popular demand.

While not every piece Markle has worn can be picked up during the J.Crew Friends & Family sale, the event certainly marks the perfect time to emulate your favorite royal's style for less.