If you've ever thought to yourself, "I wonder if there's a name for someone who's super into cologne," the answer is yes. They're called "colognoisseurs," and that's what Bachelorette contestant Jean Blanc does. Or at the very least, that's how he described himself for the ABC reality show. But other than his unique occupation, fans may want to know who Jean Blanc is on The Bachelorette.

On his personal website, Jean Blanc describes himself as follows:

"With a given name as smooth as crème brûlée, Jean Blanc has a natural charisma that is evident when you first meet him. Like the French bulldog, he is charming and attentive, however, his tough-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside demeanor leaves an unforgettable impression on nearly everyone he encounters."

Jean Blanc was born in Haiti, per his bio on the ABC website, but his family immigrated to Boston when he was two. And although he calls Massachusetts home, he's lived several difference places in the U.S. According to his personal website, Jean Blanc did his undergrad at Northeastern University, where he studied science, before moving to Memphis to work as an engineer. The 31-year-old currently lives in Pensacola, Florida, where he works in finance. He's also getting his MBA in business administration at Duke.

While his résumé is incredibly impressive, audiences probably want to know more about his cologne obsession. Fear not, because Jean Blanc "continues to add to his very impressive cologne collection," per his Bachelorette bio. It's unclear why he chose to call himself a colognoisseur when he obviously has a successful job in finance, but perhaps the show's contestants are told to differentiate themselves (hence why there's also a banjoist and social media participant in this season's group).

Whatever the case, Jean Blanc stated in an Instagram back in 2013 that he had 50 bottles of cologne. However, during The Bachelorette's Facebook Live announcement, Chris Harrison said that the contestant currently has about 250 types, which means his obsession has only grown in the last five years.

The ubiquitous announcer also said of Jean Blanc, "Colognoisseur. I don't think that's a word. Nor do I think that is an actual vocation." But Harrison went on to explain that Jean Blanc just really loves cologne. "I don't know if any woman loves to hear that — I don't know, I guess I'll leave that up to Becca to decide."

However — and this is where his MBA will come in handy — Jean Blanc's website also states that he is currently launching Jean Blanc Boutique, which is "an innovative company that will disrupt the luxury fragrance industry." The word "disrupt" makes it sound like it's going to be a Warby Parker-like company for fragrance, but only time will tell.

Speaking of time, Jean Blanc describes himself as a horologist, among other things, in his Instagram bio. This is someone who measures time or makes watches, per Merriam-Webster. As for his other interests, Jean Blanc also appears to have a penchant for Rolex watches (presumably why he calls himself a horologist), Apple products, traveling, and dogs (specifically French bulldogs, I would imagine). The Bachelorette contestant is also a bookworm, and in his promo for the show, he mentioned that he was reading Bachelor Nation by Amy Kaufman, which appeared to crack up some crew members behind-the-scenes.

So whether this year's Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, responds to Jean Blanc's fragrant advances, only time will tell (after all, scent can be a powerful aphrodisiac). But whoever ends up catching her eye, audiences will have to tune in on Monday, May 28, to watch her do the damn thing.