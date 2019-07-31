Jeans Are $15 At Old Navy Right Now & No, This Is NOT A Drill

Late July and early August are prime time for clothing sales and for refreshing your closet. Retailers are looking to move seasonal stock and summer merch in order to make room for fall pieces. Old Navy is having a jeans sale on its site and it's pretty major. Some styles are up to 50% off while other pairs are up to 30% off. There are pairs as low as $15, too. That's a price you simply cannot snooze on.

The sale is all about fashion freedom. Shoppers can stock up on several styles in all sorts of cuts, silhouettes, and washes, while plenty of petite, tall, and plus sizes are available. Most pairs are offered in sizes 00 through 20, too. But be sure to shop carefully since prices can vary across of washes and sizes and many often sell out on the quick.

If you find a specific length or fit that you love and live in, you may as well pick up two pairs. You can also buy the same style in different washes for variety. Ultimately, you can shop without blowing your budget. Since jeans are an all-season items, they will serve as the core building blocks for your fall wardrobe. Consider this a head start on next season.

Shorts and tops are also marked down by 50% at Old Navy as of press time. You can grab a bunch of those pieces to wear through Labor Day. You can also purchase and store items for next spring and summer since they are timeless.

Below are seven pairs of jeans to shop ASAP over at the Old Navy site. Some styles are available for an additional discount. Those extra savings are applied upon checkout.

1. White Super Skinny Ankle Jeans For Women

White jeans that hit at the ankle are such a crisp and chic summer staple. Wear this pair with a striped top or tank and loafers or open-back mules. They will be an essential part of your August and September uniforms.

2. Mid-Rise Super Skinny Ankle Jeans

Mid-waisted jeans remain a hot trend this year. You can tuck in your loose-fitting tee while showing off a statement belt. They also look amazing with any crop top. With a $15 price tag, why not grab two pairs?

3. Mid-Rise Super Skinny Ankle Jeans Plus

The mid-rise skinnies are also marked down to $15 in plus sizes. This silhouette is made for everyday wear and can be dressed up and down depending on the occasion — from super casual date night to happy hour.

4. Super Skinny Pull-On Jeggings

Jeggings look like jeans but feel like leggings. That makes them as comfy as they are stylish. At just $24, you can't go wrong with purchasing this pair. They work with flip flops, booties, Converse, and beyond.

5. Mid-Rise Original Boot Cut Jeans

While skinny jeans have been such a popular trend for several seasons, nothing beats a good pair of boot cut jeans. This medium wash style is such a classic that harks back to the mid-'00s. It also looks dressier than a skinny shape.

6. Mid-Rise Button Fly Raw Edge Rockstar Ankle Jeans

Raw, exposed hems are an edgy and trendy touch that calls further attention to your footwear. This pair also has a button fly so it's all about those extra cute denim details.

7. Mid-Rise Rockstar 24/7 Jeans

Light rinse skinnies look slammin' when paired with darker pieces. Add a flowing top and ballet flats and that's all you need for effortless chic.

Old Navy's latest sale lets you add denim to your wardrobe for days. You can never have too many pairs of jeans. Being able to purchase them at a deep discount is always a do.