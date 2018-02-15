Jeffrey Tambor Won't Return To 'Transparent' After Amazon's Investigation Into Harassment Allegations — REPORT
On Thursday, Feb. 15, Deadline reported that Amazon has confirmed Jeffrey Tambor is not returning to Transparent for Season 5. This update comes after Amazon reportedly conducted an investigation into multiple sexual harassment allegations against Tambor, which the actor has repeatedly denied. (Bustle reached out to Amazon and Tambor’s manager for comment about this news, but did not receive an immediate response.)
UPDATE: Tambor told Entertainment Weekly that he is "profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations." He also called the investigation "deeply flawed" and "biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set."
Tambor's statement to EW continues:
EARLIER: Three months ago, Tambor announced that he was leaving the series in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against him. On Nov. 19, 2017, Tambor released a statement to Deadline, which read:
The accusations first came to light on Nov. 8, 2017 when Deadline reported that Amazon was investigating sexual harassment allegations against the Transparent star. According to Deadline, Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes alleged that the actor behaved inappropriately with her. And then, on Nov. 16, 2017, Deadline reported that Trace Lysette, who plays Shea on the scripted series, also accused Tambor of sexual harassment. And in a Nov. 22, 2017 interview with Refinery29, makeup artist Tamara Delbridge made allegations against Tambor, too. Tambor has denied all of the above.
In the wake of these claims, Tambor told Us Weekly in November:
After Amazon announced Tambor’s firing on Thursday, series creator Jill Soloway issued the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter:
According to Deadline, the investigation into the allegations commenced after Tambor's former personal assistant, Barnes, shared a private Facebook post in November. She accusing her former boss of committing various acts of alleged sexual misconduct, including claims of being groped and propositioned. Tambor denied these allegations in a statement to Deadline:
Several days later, Lysette, a transgender actor who has been part of the Transparent ensemble since 2014, released a statement to THR in which she accused her co-star of allegedly getting physical with her while on set after allegedly making an inappropriate sexual comment about her.
Warning: The following section contains allegations of sexual misconduct, which some may find triggering.
Lysette told THR:
Tambor denied Lysette’s claims. “I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone," he told Deadline. "But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.”
In the aforementioned Refinery29 interview, Delbridge claimed that Tambor kissed her while she was working on 2001 movie Never Again. She alleged, “He grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips.” Delbridge said she was “shocked” by this behavior. Tambor denied this allegation as well. In a Nov. 22, 2017 statement to Deadline, he claimed he had “no recollection” of this interaction and wrote it off as nothing “more than an enthusiastic farewell.”
Tambor has yet to comment on his reported firing, and it's currently unclear what will happen to the actor's Transparent character, Maura, going forward.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.