It looks like these two have a really great relationship. On Wednesday, Jenna Dewan shared her first Instagram with Steve Kazee. That's right, after all this time Kazee finally made his debut on her social media account. The two have been dating since around October 2018, but apparently Dewan didn't decide until now to post a photo with her boyfriend.

Her Instagram shows the two smiling with Dewan's head on the Broadway star's shoulder. She wrote next to the image,

"Speaking of peace.... [red heart emoji]"

The caption refers to the Instagram she shared prior to their adorable picture together. The former Resident actor posted the following quote,

"To experience peace does not mean that your life is always blissful. It means that you are capable of tapping into a blissful state of mind amidst the normal chaos of a hectic life."

Dewan and Kazee try to maintain as much privacy as possible when it comes to their relationship, so her Instagram is definitely eye-opening. Based on the above quote and her caption, it sounds like the Step Up star and Kazee feel whole around one another. They must be able to shut off any outside noise and negativity when they're with each other. If that's what the dancer is trying to say, it's clear she and Kazee have a special connection. Not everyone can make you feel calm and peaceful.

Before Dewan shared her photo with Kazee, she once again gushed about him on her Instagram Story. She uploaded several videos of him rescuing a hummingbird. Based on her reaction, she can't get enough of him and his beautiful qualities. Dewan captioned a video,

"He acts, he sings, he SAVES HUMMINGBIRDS."

Yeah, it totally makes sense why Dewan's with the Tony winner. He sounds pretty fantastic, not to mention kind and loving.

Unlike Dewan, Kazee has shared several Instagrams with his girlfriend. On her birthday in December 2018, he posted candids of them in a photo booth and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day."

If that isn't enough, Kazee also wrote the sweetest Valentine's Day message for the former World of Dance host. Seriously, prepare yourselves. His note read:

"Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life. Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love."

They haven't even been together a year now, but there's no denying Kazee and Dewan have a meaningful and supportive relationship. Right when they first started dating, you could tell how happy they were to have found each other. In a November 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dewan said she was "very happy" with Kazee.

It's probably safe to say that Dewan's first official Instagram with Kazee also shines a light on their happiness as a couple. They certainly seem blissful, to say the least.