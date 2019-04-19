An important part of relationships is sharing interests with your partner, and for Jenna Dewan, that meant boyfriend Steve Kazee helped her discover something new she had no idea she'd love. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Dewan said Kazee got her into wrestling, and when she got to meet John Cena, who was guest hosting the show, she already knew all about his sport, thanks to her boyfriend's obsession.

In fact, Dewan told Cena that Kazee had gotten her so interested in wrestling that she even watches it when he's not around, which shows true dedication. After all, it's one thing to be into it enough to not mind watching with her boyfriend, but watching on her own? It sounds like she's officially hooked.

Dewan said:

"Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan, and he got me so into it. So into it that I watched WrestleMania by myself. Like, he wasn’t even in town and I watched WrestleMania. Because I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey! I was by myself, I ordered it — which, by the way, I didn't need to order it but I ordered it — and I was sitting there, texting, like, 'did you know what's happening?'"

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Cena told Dewan that it made his day that Dewan had gotten so interested in wrestling, especially since women were finally the main event at WrestleMania and the match between Rousey and Lynch was something that really drew her in.

"It's been a male focused industry for a long time and there's a been a huge paradigm shift in the past few years and now we've got people like you watching," Cena said.

But when he asked Dewan if she'd be into wrestling herself, her answer was a hard no. "I am absolutely not that tough. Like, never," she admitted, even though Cena disagreed with her. As he pointed out on the show, her dance background could be an advantage when it comes to wrestling, so why not give it a shot?

Aside from getting her into wrestling, it seems like Kazee has been a positive influence in Dewan's life in plenty of other ways. Reports first surfaced that the couple was dating in October 2018, and since then, fans have been able to catch glimpses of their relationship here and there on social media, although they have seemed to keep things between them pretty private in the months that they've been together.

Kazee has been known to leave a cute comment on Dewan's posts now and then, but the photos of the two of them together can be found on his account, rather than hers. Back in December, he even shared this sweet photo strip of the two of them together in honor of Dewan's birthday:

It seems like Kazee has brought plenty of joy and wrestling into Dewan's life, so now, we just have to wait and see if Cena can convince her to get in the ring herself. Maybe all she needs is a little more inspiration from Rousey and Lynch.