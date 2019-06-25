Pam and Angela may have not always gotten along on The Office, however, that is not the case for the real life counterparts. In fact, Jenna Fischer's birthday message to Angela Kinsey proves that these two former costars are extremely close friends off-camera, and it's guaranteed to warm your Office-loving heart. (Not that Angela would ever approve of such an outward display of emotion in a workplace setting.)

On Tuesday, June 25, Fischer did what many people do when their BFF's birthday takes place — she took to Instagram to upload a photo of the two of them accompanied by a sweet caption that praised Kinsey and further indicated just how much she means to Fischer throughout all of these years. "Happy Birthday to my BFF, Target run buddy, and future business partner @angelakinsey," Fischer's message reads. "I couldn’t have dreamed of a better friend to navigate adulthood, motherhood and crazy Hollywood life with! Sending you lots of birthday love!"

And in a very unlike Angela move, Kinsey replied to Fischer's post with an equally sweet sentiment of her own, writing: "Awwww thanks lady! I love you so much!" Needless to say, these two are total friendship goals and a shining example of female empowerment.

However, Fischer wasn't the only Office actor who got in on the celebration. Mindy Kaling, who wrote multiple episodes for the series and played the role of Kelly Kapoor, commented on Fischer's post with some well wishes of her own for the birthday lady, writing: "Ahhhhh happy birthday @angelakinsey." (Is this making anyone else wish for some sort of Office spinoff that focuses solely on the female friendships?)

Speaking of spinoffs, the rumor mill has been hard at work with many hopeful fans theorizing that an eventual Office revival or spinoff could be in the works. And given how several of the cast members remain in touch with one another — Fischer and John Krasinski were recently in a faux Twitter feud with each other over hockey — it seems like it wouldn't be too difficult to get the gang back together again. Heck, a group of them were able to do it when Steve Carell hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this year. Odds are they'd be able to do it again, right? (Hey, a girl can dream, can't she?)

But even if some sort of reunion never comes to pass, it's comforting to know that Fischer and Kinsey's friendship lives on, long after the series came to a close. Once projects end, it can be easy for people to lose touch and get busy with their personal lives and other projects. (Kinda like when you and your friends from high school or college promise to stay in touch until life gets in the way.)

But that hasn't proven to be the case for these two. They remain closer than ever and will undoubtedly be sharing heartfelt birthday messages with each other for many years to come. It may not be quite as exciting as an Office reunion, but it comes pretty darn close.