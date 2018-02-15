After more than two years of marriage, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux issued a breakup statement on Thursday, Feb. 15. It goes without saying that it's terribly sad to see the famous couple split, but after reading their joint statement, you'll be impressed by their maturity.

Bustle received the following statement about their separation:

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Separation, but best friends? What does all of this even mean, you ask? Well, folks, it looks like Aniston and Theroux are refusing to leave their story in the hands of the gossip sites, and that's totally something other celebrities can learn from.

Aniston and Theroux have successfully kept deets surrounding their relationship under wraps over the years, proving that there's definitely a way to keep a sense of privacy while being a celebrity. According to Us Weekly's timeline of their romance, the couple first met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007, but the rest of the world didn't catch wind of their romance until 2011.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair got engaged a year later, and in 2015, had a private wedding ceremony on their Bel Air property. Aniston and Theroux kept their wedding plans a secret while leading up to their big day, so much so that guests reportedly didn't know they were attending the nuptials until their arrival.

But, being tightlipped about their relationship over the years didn't stop fans from feeling heartbroken when hearing the news about their separation. And they didn't hesitate to share their emotions all over Twitter.

It's beautiful to see that the pair are holding their friendship in such a high regard, but just because Aniston and Theroux are taking the high road, doesn't mean that the rest of the world will follow suit. With every celebrity breakup, rumors surrounding the events will inevitably follow, and this time of no difference. Folks are speculating that Aniston's ex, Brad Pitt, may have something to do with her split from Theroux — sending fans down a rabbit hole of Pitt and Aniston reconciliation theories.

Pitt and Aniston divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage. According to reports, it's been speculated that couple's split had a lot to do with Pitt's rumored infidelity with actor Angelina Jolie. After dating for quite a few years, Jolie and Pitt married in 2014, but filed for divorce in 2017. With Pitt and Aniston both currently being single, fans are holding out to see if they'll pick back up where they left off in the early '00s.

Aniston and Theroux's joint statement, however, definitely hints that the former couple is splitting amicably — ultimately leaving little room for the Pitt and Aniston rumors to hold any weight. Needless to say, it's probably not the best idea to hold out for the epic reunion between the early '00s lovers, especially if you can't take disappointment well.

Here's to hoping Aniston and Theroux continue to keep things this calm and cool in the midst of the celebrity rumor mill.