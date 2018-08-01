A message to all those bitter onlookers who've been saying Jennifer Aniston "can't keep a man" or is still broken-hearted in the aftermath of her breakup with Justin Theroux: Aniston sees you. And she wants you to know that you're wrong. In a Q&A for the September issue of InStyle, Aniston shared the public's biggest misconceptions about her. And in responding to those misconceptions, the actor levied an exceedingly on-point comeback that's bound to put those critical voices to rest. (Or at least make them think twice about coming for her personal life on social media ever again.)

"Oh, boy, there are so many. Let's see," Aniston responded when asked what people get wrong about her most often. Then, after apparently Googling herself to "find out," she came up with an answer: "Oh, look, I'm having a $100,000 revenge makeover!"

Suffice to say, it doesn't sound like Aniston is due for a "revenge makeover" worth six figures anytime soon. But as she segued into a larger discussion about those big-picture misconceptions regarding her personal life, it became increasingly clear that the makeover dig was just the tip of the iceberg. (As far as critiques of her romantic history are concerned, anyway.) Why's that? As Aniston went on to share, pretty much all of those public fallacies boil down to some mean-spirited commentary about the actor's capacity for maintaining relationships, as well as being a mom.

"The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career,'" Aniston told InStyle, before adding, "Or that I'm sad and heartbroken." And while it's certainly frustrating to hear that so many of Aniston's haters are obsessing over her personal life in a way that feels both insensitive and a little sexist, it's also — unfortunately — not totally surprising.

Those who've been keeping tabs on Aniston this year will probably have a tough time forgetting the arguable madness that erupted in the wake of her split from Theroux back in February. One one hand, the widespread public upset that cropped up in the relationship's aftermath made some sense, given the fact that the couple had been together for quite some time and had racked up quite a following of adoring fans. But on the other, a sizable chunk of the response felt really unnecessary. (Seriously, when is everyone going to let the Brad Pitt thing go?)

After reading through her misconceptions-centric comments to InStyle, it sounds like Aniston felt like the public response to her and Theroux's breakup was pretty unnecessary, too. So to address all the mouthy critics once and for all, Aniston shared a brief, but nonetheless powerful, message about the dangers of making assumptions without considering the consequences. To that end, she said,

"First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me."

Before wrapping up her response, Aniston added that folks who like to chit-chat about her on the internet also "don't know what I've been through, medically or emotionally." And that seems to be the real kicker here. Because regardless of how Aniston chooses to live her own personal life, it's really not the public's place to comment on it. Just like she told the magazine, they don't know what she's actually been through. You know what they say about making assumptions, right?