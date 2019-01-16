If you've watched Netflix's newest original series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, you're going to love this video of Jennifer Garner using the KonMari method. The Camping star posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday of herself cleaning out her junk drawer and, yes, she's as cute as can be. Clearly, Marie Kondo, the creator of the KonMari method that helps people find joy by organizing their homes, inspired Garner to tackle her very messy drawer.

First of all, the former Alias star captioned her video,

"@mariekondo—I’m all about it. #doubloonssparkjoy #junkdrawer #canyoucomeover"

It's always interesting to see what people keep in their homes, not to mention what items they cram into a junk drawer. Well, for Garner, it all started with what appeared to be a rain bonnet, which she even wore for most of the video. "Is this a rain bonnet? Legit, is it?" she pondered while laughing.

She stumbled upon many items that will probably make you chuckle, including Silken Mist pantyhose, which led her to ask, "Why? Why do I have it? I don't know."

Some of the other random items she discovered included Invisalign, a PopSocket, Chapstick (which she totally put on right away), a highlighter, and belts. However, there is one particular object that Garner found that a lot of people definitely don't have in their junk drawers — doubloons. That's right, she stumbled upon Spanish gold coins.

Oh, and better yet, she declared at the end of the video while staring at an unknown object, "This is one of those things that makes people like smoke their phones." What? It's unclear to what the Peppermint star was referring to.

Overall, Garner is simply a delightful human being who can always put a smile on her fans' faces, like that time she played the saxophone for Reese Witherspoon's birthday — for real. The 46-year-old talent has no shame and always embraces who she is, even when she's channeling her inner Kondo.

And based on the video, Garner sparked so much joy in her life when organizing her junk drawer, which is exactly the point of the KonMari method. Like Kondo says in the intro of her Netflix show, "My mission is to spark joy in the world through cleaning." Well, the lifestyle and reality TV series and Kondo have done exactly that for many people, including celebrities like Garner.

One might think people wouldn't be so enthusiastic about cleaning and organizing, but when you're inspired to take your life by the horns and get rid of anything that might make you feel negative emotions, it can be an uplifting and positive experience. The KonMari method is just another version of practicing self-love and ensuring you're living the best and happiest life possible.

It's not clear at this time if Garner's implemented the KonMari method throughout her entire home. That said, here's hoping if the Love, Simon actor has or does in the future, she'll share more videos on Instagram. If anyone can spark joy in people's lives, it's Garner.