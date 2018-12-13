In a casting decision that's literally too perfect for words, Jennifer Grey will join Grey's Anatomy Season 15, Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday. Details about the Dirty Dancing star's Grey's role haven't been revealed yet, but she'll apparently be featured in multiple episodes of the show.

Of course, as E! News pointed out, the fact that Grey shares a name with the medical drama's titular character, Meredith Grey, leaves plenty of possibility for the mysterious role. Could Meredith Grey actually be a distant relative of the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor?

It's a long shot to assume that Jennifer Grey herself exists in the Grey's universe, and she's probably just playing a character who has something to do with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Still, it's fun to imagine how the characters could be connected, and it gives a new meaning to the show's title. So while details about Grey's character aren't known yet, the chances are good that she'll either be a new doctor, a patient, or the relative of a patient who's being treated at Grey Sloan.

As EW points out, the actor isn't the first real-life Grey to appear on the show. Jennifer Grey's father, Joel Grey, played Izzie's science teacher on the Shondaland drama almost a decade ago.

Plus, as E! News points out, Grey joins an impressive list of guest stars in the current Grey's season. Josh Radnor is playing Meredith's new love interest on the show, a role that's way different from his turn as Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother. Scandal actor Jeff Perry is back as Meredith's dad, too. (And, yes, that means fans will have to once again overlook the fact that Perry is just 14 years older than Pompeo in real life.) Debra Mooney, Debbie Allen, Kate Burton, and Greg Germann are all season 15 guest stars, too, E! News noted.

And aside from all of the guest stars on the current Grey's season, there are some new full-timers in the mix, too. Nashville actor Chris Carmack joined Grey's Anatomy as one of the doctors, a move that likely pleased fans mourning the end of the music drama.

As for Grey herself, she's popped up in various TV shows and movies over the past few years. She played Judy Meyers on the Amazon series Red Oaks, and she's also provided several voices on the Phineas and Ferb cartoon. Plus, as E! News points out, Grey and Derek Hough won Dancing with the Stars season 11 — but would you expect anything less from someone who acted in one of the most famous dance movies of all time?

Grey's Anatomy is returning from its midseason break on Jan. 17, EW noted, so fans are in for a bit of a wait before seeing Grey's character on screen. Still, it's exciting to know that the show's writers have yet another guest star in mind for the upcoming episodes, which probably means there are plenty of dramatic twists ahead. Until then, fans can enjoy the Grey/Grey's humor of it all.