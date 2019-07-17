J. Lo and A-Rod are truly meant to be. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on July 17, Jennifer Lopez called Alex Rodriguez her "MVP." Ever since they first started dating in 2017, they've both made it clear that they support each other wholeheartedly. Well, A-Rod showcased his supportive side once again in a recent moment that made J. Lo call him not only her most valuable player, but also her "hero."

Lopez told ET about Rodriguez, who never fails in uplifting her spirits,

"He was my hero that night, he was the MVP, as they say. I think because of what he's done and performing on such a big stage with the Yankees all over the United States, he understands my life in a way that nobody else really has, and we come from similar backgrounds and we really have a special connection that way, so, yeah, he was amazing that night."

The night Lopez referred to happened during her It's My Party Tour that's in honor of her 50th birthday on July 24. After a few difficult shows, Lopez expressed disappointment in herself. Of course, Rodriguez stood by his fiancée and uplifted her during the upsetting time. As showcased in a July 6 tour diary published on the Hustlers star's YouTube (around the 5:30 mark below), Lopez came off stage discouraged. Not only did she hit herself in the face with the microphone, but her one eye was bleeding, all while she dealt with some health issues.

Jennifer Lopez on YouTube

"It was a tough show for me," she told Rodriguez once stepping off the stage in Las Vegas. His response? He praised her repeatedly, including telling her, "You don't see how great you are up there. You really have no idea." He added, "It was the best show I've seen so far." He also said, "You showed why you're a champion, baby."

That's A-Rod for you. He loves Lopez immensely and genuinely thinks she's beyond amazing. His passion for the multifaceted talent is something Lopez recognizes and couldn't be more grateful for. After the former New York Yankees player gushed about her, she said in the tour diary,

"This is why I love him and I'm gonna marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we're getting married. We're getting married forever and ever."

There are many men who would find Lopez's success intimidating, but not Rodriguez. He wants to support her. He likes encouraging her to be her best self. The athlete truly doesn't mind standing in her shadow. That's not to say Rodriguez doesn't shine or isn't successful, because he is, but his presence in Lopez's life isn't selfish in any way. The Second Act star explained to Jimmy Fallon in December 2018,

"He's come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he's so loving. He’s one of these people, he’s like, 'Shine, be the best.' Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down and he’s so not like that. And it’s just so refreshing. It’s just such a beautiful thing."

There's no denying Rodriguez is an "MVP" in Lopez's life and in all the ways that matter most.