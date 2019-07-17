Scamming never looked so good. The Hustlers trailer finally dropped late Tuesday, July 16, and it's really everything one could ever want. In the clip, Jennifer Lopez leads a group of fellow strip club employees, including Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B, as they (what else?) hustle their customers in the new movie. Based on a true story, fans familiar with the story shouldn't expect Hustlers to have a happy ending, but, as the trailer highlights, these women will take both the men they are conning and audiences for one helluva ride before they get caught.

While J. Lo starts the trailer teaching Wu the basics of pole dancing, she quickly transitions to informing her coworkers about the ways of the world. It's Lopez's character, Ramona, who comes up with the idea of scamming the Wall Street guys who come to the strip club in order to make more money. As she reasons, "They stole from everybody. Hardworking people lost everything. And not one of these douchebags went to jail." So while the men party hard, the women distract them into giving away their credit card information.

Ramona reasons it's the perfect crime since even if the men wake up and realize their money is gone, what person would want to admit to officials that they just dropped thousands of dollars at the strip club? The presence of Julia Stiles' journalist character indicates that the con can't last forever and the women are eventually arrested. (Lopez fabulously so with wads of money in her hands.) But not before they get to experience what it's like to be in control — and make a ton of money in the process.

The movie is based on the New York Magazine article "The Hustlers at Scores" by Jessica Pressler. It tells the real-life story of strip club employees who began stealing from their Wall Street clients around the time of the 2008 recession. Lorene Scafaria both wrote and directed Hustlers to bring this article to the screen. And, fans agree, it's thrilling to see a woman behind the camera plus Hustlers' stacked cast of female leads portraying these real-life people as they engage in their Robin Hood-esque lawbreaking. Twitter is absolutely living for the women in the trailer.

Really, the only thing people are complaining about is that there wasn't enough Cardi B in the trailer. The Invasion of Privacy rapper used to work at strip clubs before her rapping career took off in a huge way. Even though she has firsthand experience in working at strip clubs like the ones portrayed in Hustlers, her limited involvement in the trailer makes sense since Cardi told Entertainment Tonight she had to take a smaller role in the film due to her ridiculously busy schedule. But her first movie role is still a major deal, no matter the size.

Beyond the lack of Cardi, the only other gripe people have is that Hulsters' Sept. 13 release date can't come soon enough.