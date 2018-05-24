It seems that a lot has changed for J.Lo since the days of belting out that her "Love Don't Cost A Thing" back in the early 2000s. While the multi-hyphenate entertainer's bank account has most certainly increased exponentially since those days, Jennifer Lopez's "Dinero" video featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled is the type of evolution in life that anyone can appreciate.

The new video, which was directed by Joseph Kahn, shows J. Lo pulling out just about every over-the-top move that could ever come to mind. Throughout the clip, Lopez can be seen burning money, walking a pet ostrich, taking a bath with an unicorn nearby, and vandalizing a Lamborghini with dollar signs. In true J. Lo style, she rocks several high-fashion outfits featuring lavish materials such as feathers, fur, and diamonds. A true entertainer to the core, Lopez has never been one to skip out on providing major dance moves in all her music videos and performances. She flawlessly struts her stuff in the video while rocking a sequin-studded jersey with the number her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez wore when he played for the New York Yankees, proving that her romance with the former baseballer is stronger than ever.

For her role in the vid, hip-hop's favorite newcomer Cardi B is just as extravagant in her appearance, playing a game of croquet with actual money. She is later featured side-by-side with Lopez as the pair sit and read each other's TIME magazine features.

JenniferLopezVEVO on YouTube

Both Cardi and Lopez were featured on the 2018 TIME 100 list last month and were immortalized in pieces written by peers in the entertainment industry. In the annual release, Scandal actor Kerry Washington explained what Lopez meant to her growing up as a young woman in the Bronx. She wrote,

"She is an undeniable force and a powerful example—not just for women of color but for anyone who has been made to feel “other” and for everyone who carries the burden and the privilege of being a first. To me, no matter how successful she becomes, she will always be Jenny from our block. And I will always be a grateful witness to her journey."

Meanwhile, Empire star Taraji P. Henson shared what she believes has helped turn Cardi into the household name that she is today. It all comes down to self-confidence, writing:

"She’s clear on her talent, and she’s not trying to get in anybody else’s lane. She recorded 'Bodak Yellow' because it’s what she loved. Now she’s the biggest thing in music. And even with all those eyeballs watching, she’s still unapologetically herself."

While most can agree that they love both Lopez and Cardi B individually, the pairing of the two is something that no one could've even been prepared for. As a duo, the pair take luxury to a new extreme in "Dinero," and it seems that the internet is totally here for it.

Lopez also appeared to be really excited about her new collaboration with Cardi and DJ Khaled. Gushing about the video on the red carpet of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards this past Sunday, Lopez told E! News:

"It's so much fun. I'm a lucky girl. [They are both] are on fire right now. I sent them the song and they both loved it. Khaled's like, 'I know exactly what to do with that record!' He did some production stuff on it, and then Cardi came on and just blazed the whole thing. It just came together really easily and fun. I'm so excited about it."

Rolling Stone pointed out that "Dinero," which was released earlier this month, is Lopez's third single released in 2018, following "El Anillo" and "Se Acabó El Amor," which featured Abraham Mateo and Yandel. The outlet noted that Lopez's last studio album A.K.A. debuted in 2014.

E! Live from the Red Carpet on YouTube

Besides both making TIME's 2018 list and being undeniably talented female forces in the entertainment industry, Lopez and Cardi B also share similar backgrounds. Hailing from the Bronx, these women seem to have something special that has helped them each climb their way to the top of the music charts. There's no doubt that this new collaboration between the two will do exactly the same — and they definitely deserve all of the luxuries that come with it.