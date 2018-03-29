Proving she's one of the most relatable entertainers of this generation, Cardi B sang the Cheetah Girls' "Cinderella" and it's the best thing that you're going to hear and see all day. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to Instagram to give fans a taste of her vocals, which she teased as a preview of her forthcoming debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Breaking into "Cinderella," Cardi belted out the lyrics with ease, proving that she was definitely a diehard Cheetah Girls fan back in the day.

In a major moment of fun, Cardi kicked the video off by saying, "Just want to give a little preview of what you guys are going to get on April 6th. It's one of my songs." Jumping into the ultra-feminist tune, Cardi began singing,

"When I was just a little girl my mama used to tuck me into bed

And she'd read me a story"

Cutting the first verse short, Cardi hilariously moved straight into the song's pre-chorus and continued, "I'd lie in bed and think about the person that I wanted to be. Then one day I realized..." she trailed off in a mumble before strongly leading into the song's chorus:

"I don’t wanna be like Cinderella

Sitting in a dark, cold, dusty cellar

Waiting for somebody

To come and set me freeI don’t wanna be like someone waiting

For a handsome prince to come and save me

On I will survive

Unless somebody's on my side

Don't wanna depend on no one else

I’d rather rescue myself"

Fans may remember "Cinderella" as the first single from The Cheetah Girls' self-titled soundtrack. Teen Vogue pointed out that the accompanying 2003 film — which starred Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Houghton, Sabrina Bryan, and Kiely Williams — featured the quartet performing the song on at their high school's theater stage.

The moment of Cardi B realness had fans of the rapper and the Cheetah Girls alike completely shook on Thursday.

Cardi's recent revelation that her debut album is slated for release on April 6 has also given fans plenty to rejoice about. The entertainer made the announcement via Instagram just days ago, sharing the project's artwork and telling her "Bardi Gang" followers: "My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!"

Gabriel Ezequiel on YouTube

Though she's remained active on Instagram, Cardi recently broke a month-long Twitter silence to remind fans that her new project would be coming soon. "Working, working, working ...Album coming," she wrote on March 18. She later explained her Twitter break on March 20, writing "I have a lot of people praying on my downfall," she wrote. "THEY GOING TO FEEL ME FIRST!!! ....KNOCK ME DOWN 9 times but i get up 10!!!"

Referring to some of the drama she's had to deal on Twitter in a separate message, Cardi shared:

"Reason why i took a break from twitter is cause people are so negative and disgusting here .I had to log off,to much negativity is not good for the soul. It be people that don’t f*ck with me to be the first ones under my tweets LIKE WHO SEND YOU?"

Those feeling seemed to have been echoing the Best New Artist acceptance speech she delivered at the iHeart Radio Awards earlier this month in which she was sure to call out her "haters" while on stage.

Cardi also seemed to share similar sentiments in a recent Twitter post while discussing her longtime love for music. She wrote,

"I will never let nobody discredit me ,before i sign to Atlantic i put 2 mixtapes out and i was pushing FOREVA by myself .I went to Renaissance HS for musical theater .I been love music .After high school i Stopped wanna know why ?cause music DONT PAY YOUR F*CKING BILLS A JOB DOES"

Though some of the comments she receives may certainly be a discouragement at times, Cardi seems to use her "haters" as motivating that keeps pushing forward in her career.

Similar to the lyrics of her debut single "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B's real-life mantra attempts to combat that negative energy by reveling in her own success and happiness. And that feeling is one that can most definitely be felt in this recent IG video of Cardi singing along to a song which probably brought her major joy during her childhood. If this is any indication of what's to come from Cardi's highly-anticipated debut Invasion of Privacy, fans are in for a serious treat.