She's joining the ranks of Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and more — rightfully so. According to PEOPLE, style superstar Jennifer Lopez is receiving the 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. The CFDA is the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and every year, the organization anoints someone who has made an impact on fashion with icon status.

J. Lo is truly deserving of the award, since she has worn dozens of unforgettable, head-turning, and still-discussed ensembles through the years. Her plunging, held-together-by-double-sided tape Versace gown from the 2000 Grammys is a fashion moment from almost 20 years ago that fans are still talking about. That's how sartorially transcendent Lopez is, has been, and will continue to be.

Lopez, who designs her own eponymous fashion line for Kohl's in addition to being a singer, actor, TV producer, and mother of two, will receive her award at a fete to be held in NYC held later this year. Of course fans and fashion watchers will be thrilled to see what she wears to the ceremony. Remember, the Adam Selman-designed naked gown Rihanna wore when she picked up her CFDA award back in 2014 still sets pulses racing while Bey accepted her CFDA honor in a stunning and sparkly black pantsuit and a big-brimmed hat.

So you can expect Lopez to thoroughly bring it with her ensemble at the upcoming CFDA event.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Jennifer Lopez's style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable," said CFDA President and CEO Steven Kolb in a press release per PEOPLE. "Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments."

CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg echoed those sentiments about Lopez's selection as an icon in the press release saying, "Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements." #Truth.

It's nearly impossible to pick a "best ever" since Lopez's red carpet history is filled with so many standout looks. But it's surely fun to waltz down fashion memory lane to revisit some of her most iconic outfits. She always rocks some unforgettable detail — whether it's a major slit, a high drama collar, or a deeply dipping V.

Below are nine of Lopez's most traffic-stopping looks.

1. That Grammys Dress (2000)

This is the dress that Lopez will always be best known for. It was a risky move, thanks to the sheer fabric and, well, the construction. But she slayed it. While J. Lo will always be associated with this frock from 2000, she wore it, not the other way around.

2. The Hot Pink Puff (2018)

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez wore this tiered and fluffy hot pink Giambattista Valli confection to a movie premiere in December 2018. It might be the most extra thing she has ever worn. From the color to the volume, it was extraordinary.

3. The Met Gala Dragon Dress (2015)

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez's 2015 Met Gala gown was her take on the naked dress trend. This sparkly red Versace boasted a mermaid silhouette, a dragon design, and strategically placed cutouts.

4. The Oscars Mint Green Dress (2003)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The fashionista wore this mint-green, one-shoulder, and draped Valentino gown to the 2003 Oscars when Bennifer hoopla was at its apex. The soft pastel shade was a lovely contrast to Lopez's bronzy skin and glossy lips.

5. The Oscars Princess Gown (2015)

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This blush Elie Saab gown, worn to the 2015 Academy Awards, was such an elegant presentation. It was also deceptively simple.

6. The Grammys LBD With The Statement Slit (2013)

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez donned an asymmetrical Anthony Vaccarello LBD at the 2013 Grammys. It featured quite a statement slit and totally rivaled that time Angelina Jolie bared a little leg at the Oscars.

7. The Grammys Metallic & Futuristic Mini (2011)

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Lopez clearly loves a long and dramatic gown with a full skirt, she has also blown us away with some of her mini frocks. This silver, futuristic dress by Emilio Pucci was a mighty and metallic moment.

8. The Grammys Neck Ruffle Gown (2017)

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The details always matter. Lopez's lilac Ralph & Russo dress boasted a keyhole bodice and a major slit. But the neck ruffle was like her own personal flower perched on her shoulder. It was just darling.

9. The Golden Globes Canary Yellow Cape Gown (2016)

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The canary yellow gown that J. Lo wore to the 2016 Golden Globes was all about the cape, the color, and the strong geometric shape.

These nine ensembles are just a surface-scratching sample of Lopez's most iconic looks. There are plenty more show stopping styles in her repertoire, like her strong and architectural Balmain gown from the 2018 Met Gala. All of these dresses and beyond demonstrate why J. Lo has earned CFDA's Fashion Icon status.