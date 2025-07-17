Emily Ratajkowski’s Snakeskin Mini Had A Massive Keyhole Cutout

Who needs to go on safari when animal prints are trending on and off fashion’s runways? Between predatory felines, pastoral cows, and other zoological icons, this season is all about the maximalist, main character energy that these patterns exude. Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and Rihanna, for example, are known to rock their fave animal prints. As of Wednesday, July 16, Emily Ratajkowski hopped in on the now-ubiquitous trend in a spicy snakeskin number.

EmRata’s Snakeskin Mini

In case you didn’t already know, after her buzzy stint on Gone Girl and a few other appearances, Ratajkowski is back in her thespian era. She’s starring alongside Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe in Too Much, Lena Dunham’s latest Netflix series. As is Hollywood tradition, she’s currently on a press tour to promote the project wearing the chicest of outfits. Case in point: the mini she wore to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Ratajkowski slithered into a snakeskin print halter dress with a teeny hemline. Apart from showing off leg, the slinky piece also put her décolletage on display via a massive keyhole cutout. As if those details weren’t eye-catching enough, the dress also came in a vibrant turquoise, making her pop.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Since her look was bold enough, she kept the rest of the ’fit minimal with peep-toe mules and diamond stud earrings.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

She Changed So Many Times

Ratajkowski was booked and busy that day, running around New York to go from one TV appearance to the next. To fully show off her style range, each block on her schedule apparently necessitated an outfit change. She changed into a long-sleeved top with a scoop neck that whimsically featured three buttons in different colors. She paired it with capri pants, fashion’s latest most divisive pant style.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Later, she changed into a different top. Keeping the same capris, shoes, and sunglasses, Ratajkowski wore a raglan shirt with blue sleeves that said “I’M A SPEED SKATER.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

From uber-casual, Ratajkowski switched it up to an ultra-polished number. Her crisp white pantsuit from Calvin Klein evoked utter sophistication.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Her range is truly impressive.