Music's biggest night is in full swing and Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Grammys ensemble is definitely shining brighter than a diamond!

The mother-of-two hit the red carpet on Feb. 10 wearing a bedazzled Ralph & Russo high-neck, floor-length gown. Her hair was styled into a long, sleek ponytail, that went all the way down to her waist, which she topped with an equally sparkly wide-brimmed hat. The star kept her makeup look simple with a glossy nude lip, but turned up the volume with her accessories, as she rocked a diamond bracelet and gigantic diamond studs.

While the singer — who was nominated for two Best Dance Recording awards at the Grammys in 1999 and 2000 for her tracks "Waiting For Tonight" and "Let's Get Loud," respectively — is not up for any awards Sunday night, Lopez did perform a tribute to Motown Records for the iconic label's 60th anniversary.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J.Lo first hit the stage wearing a black duster with feathered sleeves, that she later removed to reveal a bedazzled, deep V-neck body suit with thigh-high black boots. For the second leg of the tribute, the former Fly Girl switched into a short, pink and feathery dress paired with sparkly booties as she twirled around the stage.

But not every music fan was thrilled about her performance. According to InStyle, Rap-Up was the first publication to announce Lopez would be taking the 2019 Grammys stage on Feb. 5, but the singer has been met with quite a bit of criticism on social media since.

Some people took to Twitter once the news was released to state that while they are fans of the performer, they're not exactly sure why she was chosen to sing Motown records, seeing as J.Lo has mostly focused on pop and dance tracks for her entire career.

Others questioned why Lopez would be doing the tribute at all, seeing as Motown Records was a pivotal label for legendary black performers, like Diana Ross & The Supremes and Lionel Richie & The Commodores, to help them reach mainstream audiences.

"Jenny From The Block" did not address the critics on social media, and has only mentioned the Grammys in one tweet, where she asked her fans if they preferred long or short hair on her for the award show weekend. However, on the red carpet, she told E! host Ryan Seacrest that she would be dedicating her performance to her mother. "This is the music we used to listen to in our living room," she said on the red carpet.

But performance drama aside, J.Lo has not been one to shy away from taking risks with fashion on the red carpet, or on stage, especially at the Grammys.

At the 43rd annual show in 2000, Lopez arrived in an unforgettable deep V-neck (legit past her navel) long-sleeved, sheer, green floor-length gown by Versace. And according to USA Today, even 19 years later, the singer still keeps that memory close — literally.

"I wouldn’t rock it again on a red carpet, but it lives in my house," she told the publication in Dec. 2018. "It’s on a little mannequin in my house ... It’s like in a closet. It’s on a dress form."

That said, I'm sure whatever she decides to wear later tonight to hit the stage will be a look to remember!