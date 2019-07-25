When it comes to a major birthday, you know J. Lo's going to have a fabulous celebration. Jennifer Lopez had a 50th birthday party on July 24, the actual day she turned the big five-zero. The multifaceted talent celebrated her special day with family and friends in Miami, Florida. Of course, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was by her side, along with some other familiar faces.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez had her party at the Star Island neighborhood of Miami Beach. A source also informed E! News that the party was reportedly held at a private home owned by Gloria Estefan, who was also in attendance with her husband, Emilio Estefan. There were specialty drinks, a dessert bar, fireworks, and a huge black and gold cake covered with lavish decorations. E! News' source said prior to the party, "There are multiple tents and the décor is modern with a lot of white and gold. There are big gold balls being strung across the yard and a large gold bar. There's lounge furniture and sofas also being set up on the lawn."

Would you expect anything less when it comes to the performer's birthday? To make the evening even more unforgettable, there were a handful of performances from some well-known individuals. Most notably, Ashanti showed up. Yes, she got on the mic with Fat Joe by her side. DJ Khaled, DJ Cassidy, vocal coach Stevie Mackey, and also American Idol's Pia Toscano also performed.

If that isn't enough, Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, gave their own individual performances for their mom. Emme sang Diana Ross' "Do You Know Where You're Going To?" and Max performed his own rendition of "My Shot" from Hamilton. Even Rodriguez's daughters, Ella and Natasha, and Emme sang "It's a Hard-Knock Life" from Annie, as seen on Project Runway's Michael Costello's Instagram Story. Oh, and yes, Lopez performed some of her own songs, too.

According to TMZ, Rodriguez even gifted Lopez with quite the birthday present — a new Porsche. ET reports the car cost $140,000. And with that, let's check out some photos and videos from J. Lo's memorable celebration.

J. Lo & A-Rod Let Loose

This video shows just how much fun the couple had together. Plus, they couldn't help but bust a move to Fat Joe singing his jam "All the Way Up." As you can see above, Rodriguez captioned the video, "TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! Happy 5-0, @JLo. Te amo mucho." Lopez shared A-Rod's video and wrote, "lil bday turn up #itsmyparty #allthewayup."

THIS Performance

Ashanti and Fat Joe amazingly performed their classic, "What's Luv?"

The Estefans & DJ Khaled

Like DJ Khaled said, "Miami icon alerts."

Hey, Michael Costello & Ashanti

Costello shared all kinds of footage on his story from J. Lo's party.

Everyone definitely seemed to have a fun evening celebrating J. Lo. There's no doubt Lopez will never forget turning 50, just like she'll always remember her epic birthday party.