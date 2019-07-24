It's hard to believe that J.Lo is 50. Seriously — how is that possible? The woman continues to perform with the energy of someone half her age, and it doesn't seem like she'll be slowing down any time soon. In honor of the milestone occasion, Alex Rodriguez celebrated Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday by posting an incredibly sweet tribute to her on Instagram. He put together a whole video filled with pics and footage from their life together, and even J.Lo admitted that it made her cry.

It's worth noting that there's a good chance A-Rod's video might make you cry, too. It's a true testament to their love, and it's overwhelmingly sentimental in the best way possible. Consider the bar set. Oh, and go ahead and grab some tissues, just in case.

"#HappyBirthdayJLO," Rodriguez captioned the clip. "It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you."

The video opens with A-Rod looking into the camera and saying, "Hi baby girl. Just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl." While Rodriguez continues to wax poetic about his lady-love, fans get several glimpses into their happy little family life, as various pics and clips of the couple and their respective kids flash across the screen.

There's a moment in the video that's especially sweet, though, shortly after Rodriguez seemingly first revealed the compilation to Lopez. She's clearly been crying tears of joy, and just keeps looking up at him adoringly. In the comments section of the post, J.Lo admitted that she was boo-hoo-ing yet again and wrote, "I’m crying …. I love our life … I love you so much. Thank you, my beautiful Macho."

There's also a super cute black and white pic of all of them snuggling in bed, and some quick footage of them attending this year's Met Gala. There's lots of hugging, kissing, and big smiles from J.Lo, and he made sure to add some footage of her performing, too. Fans even get to see a still of the moment Rodriguez proposed on the beach. It's almost too much to handle.

"Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday," Rodriguez goes on to say. "Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."

He then adds, "You’re simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one." Yep, tissues were definitely a good idea.

Honestly, you should really take a minute to watch the whole thing at least once. It's clear that Rodriguez put a ton of work into the video — from the slew of pics and clips, to his sentimental speech, to the music playing in the background throughout (the song he used is "This Is The Time" by Billy Joel, by the way) — which is what makes it so, so special. Way to go, A-Rod. You really knocked this one out of the park.