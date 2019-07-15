Jennifer Lopez just launched a seasonal subscription box with athleisure brand Niyama Sol, and there is one item in the box that is so J.Lo. Jennifer Lopez's subscription box has butt masks, ensuring we all flaunt our best booties this summer season.

Niyama Sol is one of Lopez's fan-favorite athleisure brands. Not only has she worn its sportswear over and over again on Instagram, but Lopez also collaborated with Niyama Sol to create a line of leggings that featured her lyrics and album covers. Now Lopez is joining forces with the brand again, this time releasing a new limited edition seasonal subscription box, curated by the Grammy-winning artist herself.

Dubbed the Santosha Box, the curated package focuses on items that will help boost your serenity and satisfaction. And the first thing you will notice when opening the box is the Bawdy Beauty butt masks, which will definitely help you find your inner peace.

Bawdy is the originator of the butt mask, and the brand claims that the butt is the new face. "With Bawdy. your butt can finally receive the love and care your face gets. We are here to shape beauty’s derriere with toned, firm, glowing, and perfectly hydrated butt skin with only pure clean Earth friendly ingredients," the brand shares on its website.

While it might seem indulgent, taking care of your butt makes a lot of sense. "Our butts are the most neglected part of our bodies. We sit on them all day, shove them into tight jeans, force them to rub against sweaty leggings, and never think about them," Bawdy says on its site. "We have put that behind us and placed butt beauty on the self-care map."

Seeing how Lopez has reportedly insured her butt for $27 million and has a hit song named "Booty", it makes sense that butt self-care would be part of her curated subscription box.

In addition to the sheet masks, the Santosha box also has some more relaxing goodies. There are $88 leopard print leggings (available in XS to XL) that are made from 84% recycled plastic, making it an eco-friendly addition to your sportswear collection. A rhodonite necklace from SoulKu is also included, which is meant to activate confidence, self-love, and well being.

"Rhodonite is a stone of compassion, an emotional balancer that clears away emotional wounds and scars from the past, and that nurtures self love," the product description reads.

Next up are "love" incense sticks from House of Intuition, which will inspire all sorts of love, from romantic to unconditional. For those looking to eat healthier, there will also be superfood mushroom blend samples included from Four Sigmatic. One such sample is the "Golden Latte with Shiitake & Turmeric" beauty blend, which will make you glow from within. There is also the "Mushroom Hot Cacao with Reishi" chill blend, which is meant to be feel like a "warm hug from grandma."

Then to add a little more fashion to the box, there will also be JLo x Quay Aviator Sunglasses, and a canvas tote with the mantra: 'Baby, You’re a Work of Art.'

If you want to pamper your butt in a way that J.Lo would approve of, the Seasonal Solbox Membership is yours for the taking.