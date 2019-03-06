In a heartbreaking message on March 6, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announced that he has pancreatic cancer. He shared that his cancer is in Stage 4. "Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging," he said in the filmed message. "But I'm going to fight this. And I'm going to keep working."

It was important to share the news with the Jeopardy fan base directly, he explained, as part of his "longtime policy of being open and transparent" and also to prevent supporters from hearing or reading "overblown or inaccurate reports" regarding his health. "With the love and support of my family and friends — and with the help of your prayers also — I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," he added in the clip.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, is just three percent, based on people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer between 2008 and 2014. Even so, Trebek, who also noted in the video that 50,000 Americans receive the same diagnosis yearly, showed no sign of discouragement. In fact, he even infused a bit of his trademark humor, saying he has no choice but to beat the devastating disease. "Truth told, I have to," he added, "because, under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy for three more years. So help me. Keep the faith, and we'll win. We'll get it done."

Trebek, who's hosted the syndicated quiz show since 1984, did, indeed, renew his Jeopardy contract through 2022, Deadline reported in October. According to the site, "with 24 million viewers reached each week, Jeopardy is also the top-rated quiz show on television" and has, over the course of its 35 seasons, earned the Guinness World Record record for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show (with 34 wins), as well as a Peabody Award.

