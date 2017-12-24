Jessica Chastain Responded to Criticism For Her All-White Magazine Cover With A Call For Diversity & Twitter Isn't Buying It

Last week, the Los Angeles Times raised more than a few eyebrows after Envelope magazine published a cover story on sexism in Hollywood that featured six white actors — Jessica Chastain, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Kate Winslet, Annette Bening, and Diane Krugerand — and zero women of color. Many users on social media were obviously less than amused at the cover. After some backlash, Jessica Chastain responded to the all-white magazine cover with her own criticism of the cover on Sunday, Dec. 24, but a lot of people on Twitter aren't really buying it. Bustle has reached out to the L.A. Times regarding the magazine cover and Chastain's comments, but hasn't received a response at this time.

Chastain is known for speaking out about equality and inclusivity in Hollywood; she was later on singled out for participating in the feature and has since issued her own criticism of the cover via Twitter. "It's a sad look that there's no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films," the actor tweeted. "The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year?" She went on to add in another tweet, "It's TERRIBLE that I can't think of at least 5 female lead films with woc this year."

Its a sad look that there's no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year? I LOVED @salmahayek in #BeatriceAtDinner https://t.co/tzoijwy88q — (@jes_chastain) #

In 12 months there's not even 5?! — (@jes_chastain) #

While Chastain is 100 percent correct about Hollywood's lack of diversity, she kind of missed the mark on this one, seeing as she didn't feel the need to comment on the issue until after the fact. "Honestly @jes_chastain as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion?," a viral tweet from writer Rebecca Carroll read, posted on Dec. 22. "How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends?"

Honestly @jes_chastain as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion? How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends? — (@rebel19) #

All six actors on the cover are contenders in this awards season’s Best Actress race, and the feature for the L.A. Times' Envelope magazine, titled "A Shift In Focus," shows the women speaking on how Hollywood can "change the way stories are told" and be more inclusive in the future. The cover was eventually called out by many Twitter users for not consulting and including a single actor of color in its attempt to speak on and promote change.

Many people on Twitter are currently taking Chastain for to task for her tweets, claiming that just speaking on the issue isn't enough.

Jessica Chastain our looking like the Adele of film. She gives lip service to inclusion but still walks away with her coin and a broadening platform. Looking like a cover for women of the clan mag https://t.co/BSb5iAnIsd — (@pedagogilist) #

Jessica Chastain had a fair rebuttal, but she didn't just find out who was going to be on the cover of the magazine. Her response actually made it worse IMO. — (@willtbh) #

@jes_chastain @salmahayek As a combined powerhouse of women why did you not challenge that the cover be a representation of female actresses! Lead & supporting! Instead of trying to 'think' if there had been any WOC leads this year 🙄why did you not use your voice to change the rhetoric? — (@simply_ms_chloe) #

Most users are having issues with the fact that Chastain is being hailed as a champion for speaking out on diversity in Hollywood when she didn't have much to say about this issue in particular until she had already received a bit of backlash.

jessica chastain should not get credit for "speaking out" when she willingly participated in the photoshoot and didn't say a damn thing until she got called out for it, sorry! — (@dirzacksnyder) #

And some believe that if Chastain really wanted to make a point about the industry being more inclusive, she could have spoken up about it before even participating in the photo shoot.

@EW #toolate Why didn't Jessica Chastain speak up DURING or BEFORE the shoot? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — (@mamaheil) #

You sure did a great job speaking up at the shoot https://t.co/sFEYSfOzi1 — (@jasminechaneats) #

@jes_chastain Then why did you accept the cover? Honestly? If not you, then who? Who will stop this? — (@candidginger) #

@jes_chastain @salmahayek Maybe should've said something at the photoshoot!!! — (@itsalanreyes) #

Some Twitter users even pitched actors of color who could have been featured on the magazine cover.

@jes_chastain @salmahayek Did any one of you say, "Wait let's call Salma?" Making this about leading ladies is not helping when the article says it's about a shift in focus and changing stories. Out of the 6 of you who asked for ANY women of color to be present for the interview? — (@hannahdrake628) #

@jes_chastain @salmahayek I am a fan of all the women on the cover but also appalled by the fact that no one stopped to ask during the shoot, where is the WOC representation? Why is the storytelling question based upon being a White actress only? @salmahayek @AngelaBassett @AlfreWoodard @violadavis #woc — (@curvysta) #

@jes_chastain @salmahayek Regina Hall could have been on this cover. She led one of the biggest hits of the summer with a female ensemble. Or perhaps include Seo-Hyeon Ahn for leading Okja. — (@salmattos) #

Earlier this year, the Molly's Game actress made headlines when she spoke out about the way that women are depicted in films. Chastain was speaking at a press conference about the film selections at Cannes Film Festival when she said,

"This is the first time I've watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies and the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women. It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest. There are some exceptions, I will say. But for the most part, I was surprised by the representation of female characters on screen in these films."

The actress was applauded by many for her comments, and her willingness to be vocal about it is probably left many film fans shocked that she and the other actors did not see any issue with the L.A. Times feature beforehand.

At the moment, Chastain is the only actor who has addressed the controversy surrounding the cover.