Producer and actor extraoridnare Jessica Chastain has a new project in the works that will have every movie buff running to the box office. Titled 355, Chastain's new movie is a all-female spy thriller, and after learning all of the deets — as reported by Variety — it sounds amazing.

Alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, and Marion Cotillard, Chastain will star in the action-packed film that she conceptualized, but was brought to life by writer Theresa Rebeck. According to Variety, the film is centered around a group of five women, with a variation of skills and talents, who put their differences aside to come together and stop a dangerous global organization from destroying the planet. And throughout their journey, the women learn that they're stronger together, forming a friendship and their crime-fighting collective named "355" — inspired by the first female spy agent in the American Revolution.

In addition to starring in and creating, Chastain and her production company Freckle Films will produce, and it's being reported that X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg will helm. Chastain, who has a bit of espionage training under her belt, was inspired by her role in Zero Dark Thirty to do more research on the career path. And after having an awesome experience with working with an all-female ensemble cast in the 2011 Disney hit The Help, Chastain said that she couldn't wait to foster the same type of environment onto another one of her sets.

When speaking with Deadline, she continued, saying:

"I love the Bourne movies, the Mission: Impossible films, and wondered why, except for Charlie’s Angels, there hadn’t been a true female ensemble action-thriller spy film. That got my wheels going, along with the idea of casting actresses from all over the world to truly make it an international project."

Aside from the film showcasing a diverse group of women, Chastain also made it a point to get each leading woman's input within the developmental process. And it's a goal for that equal weight and sense of collaboration to be felt onscreen as well. According to Chastain, 355 won't be surrounded around one main character, but rather, centered around an entire ensemble cast filled of " fully formed and complex characters." And when you have a cast filled with amazingly accomplished women, such as Nyong'o, Cruz, Bingbing, Chastain and Cotillard — who are fully capable of holding their own on the big screen — this totally seems doable.

For Chastain, 355 will hopefully mark the beginning of a franchise — made up of female leads who reject "tired stereotypes." The first installation will detail how the women work through their cultural, as well as political, differences to form the fierce special operative team. And those following will hopefully explore the many ups and downs of their complicated bond, while also fighting some of the most dangerous threats to world peace, of course.

As it stands, 355 sounds like it's going to totally meet the expectations of those fans of the action-thriller genre yearning for diverse storytelling within. Not that seeing James Bond stopping bad guys in their tracks for decades hasn't been entertaining, but putting a diverse group of female spies at its helm, instead of in the background or as love interests, will be fascinating, to say the least. And who better to bring this to life than a woman who's made it her business to fight for the equities of women and people of color who have, otherwise, been disenfranchised?

Chastain is definitely onto something big with 355, and more details surrounding this potentional gold mine can't come fast enough.