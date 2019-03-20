She's finally here. On Tuesday, March 19, Jessica Simpson gave birth to a baby girl with the sweetest name, her rep confirmed to People. The Jessica Simpson Collection founder also revealed the exciting news on social media that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, became the proud parents of their third child, a daughter named Birdie Mae Johnson. Birdie joins Simpson and Johnson's other two children, daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.

As you can see below, Simpson also tweeted Birdie's first photo, which is absolutely precious. The picture shows Maxwell holding her baby sister's hand. Next to the same image she shared on Instagram, Simpson gushed about her family's latest addition,

"We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson."

According to a source who spoke with People, Birdie isn't just a name the couple picked out of the blue. Per the insider, "Birdie is a family name" on Simpson's side.

The 38-year-old previously teased she'd be naming her second daughter Birdie. She posted several photos on Instagram in January from her baby shower and captioned the images, "Birdie's Nest." According to People's source previously mentioned, "The shower was a bird’s nest theme to celebrate Birdie." Many assumed this was the singer's way of revealing her baby girl's name, but Simpson never officially confirmed it until after Birdie's birth.

On Jan. 21, Entertainment Tonight reported she was going to name her third child Birdie. A source reportedly close to Simpson said, "She just loved the name and thought it was so sweet." ET's source also added that Birdie is a family name. It's unclear exactly where Birdie comes from on Simpson's side, but it's definitely a unique name that no one will ever forget.

Just the other day Simpson posted a picture on Instagram alluding to how ready she was to finally give birth. Next to an image of the singer in a bikini showing off her very big pregnant belly, she wrote, "Jess-tation."

Simpson has been extremely vocal about her third pregnancy — and how uncomfortable of a journey it's been for her. For example, in February, she made of her pregnant self by sharing two hilarious images. The first photo showed Simpson holding a toilet seat lid in her bathroom. She captioned it, "Warning...Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant."

As for the second picture, it showed Simpson lounging in a recliner. She wrote next to it, "Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recline." On Jan. 10, she even shard an Instagram of her swollen feet asking for remedies. Then, on Jan. 17, she made fun of herself again by participating in the 10-year challenge. Simpson posted a side-by-side picture on Instagram of her foot pre-pregnancy compared to her swollen foot.

Yeah, Simpson has been ready for awhile to give birth, but she certainly never lost her sense of humor along the way. Despite the hardships she faced, Simpson is overjoyed at becoming a mom for the third time. Like she shared on Instagram in early February next to an adorable picture of Maxwell and Ace, "The one thing that gets me through this pregnancy is knowing I will get another one of these cuties."

Well, after what seemed like a long and uncomfortable pregnancy, Birdie is finally here. Simpson can now rest easy and fully enjoy the magic of motherhood.