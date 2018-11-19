Jim Acosta's press pass was reinstated with a judge's restraining order last week — but the drama is far from over. CNN's Brian Stelter reported on Sunday that the White House told CNN they would suspend Acosta's press pass again as soon as that 14-day restraining order expires. Bustle has reached out to the White House and CNN for comment.

Stelter reported the news in a Reliable Sources mailing and on Twitter. He said that the White House sent the network a letter making the "threat." The restraining order, handed down on Fifth Amendment grounds for violations of due process, was won on Friday. That means that the White House reportedly plans to suspend the press pass two weeks from that date, approximately Nov. 30.

CNN responded Sunday to the White House letter with a statement given to Stelter. "The White House is continuing to violate the First and 5th Amendments of the Constitution," the statement reads. "These actions threaten all journalists and news organizations. Jim Acosta and CNN will continue to report the news about the White House and the President."

The next step in the legal process is to work out the schedule for future hearings — unless there is a settlement sooner. CNN reported that next hearings would be for a preliminary injunction, which would last longer than a restraining order.

