Jimmy Fallon Spoke At Marjory Stoneman Douglas' Graduation & The Videos Are A Must-See

In a surprise moment of levity on Sunday, the speaker at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show host and comedian thanked the students for being leaders and offered advice to the Parkland, Florida, students for their coming, formative years.

In a snippet posted to Twitter, Fallon seemed to tell the graduating class that they won't keep in touch with everyone, but technology lets it seem that way. "You won't be classmates anymore. You'll be adults who Facebook search each other at 2 in the morning for the next 10 years," Fallon joked. "But more important than that, you'll be out in the real world."

As they move through young adulthood and take on massive tasks like gun control, Fallon told the graduates it's important to not let anything stop them. "So before I go, I want to share some quick thoughts with you — not advice necessarily — but a few things I learned that helped me along the way," he said. "The first thing is when something feels hard, remember that it gets better. Choose to move forward. Don't let anything stop you."

Fallon also thanked the students for their activism. "I met many of you earlier this year at the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. It was an amazing day," he said. "Thank you for your courage and your bravery."

Fallon encouraged his viewers to attend the March For Lives event in Washington or the local events back in March.

