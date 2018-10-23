Texas Sen. Ted Cruz isn't known as the most popular member of Congress. In fact, many of his colleagues have said that they don't like him very much at all. When it comes time to get endorsements for a tight midterm campaign, though, that makes things a bit complicated. While it might not help with the candidate's fight for reelection, Jimmy Kimmel made Ted Cruz an ad with Trump, full of all the comments the president made while the two were running against each other in 2016 — and it doesn't quite jive with Trump's more recent endorsement of Cruz.

On Monday, Trump called Cruz "Beautiful Ted," which is a sharp departure from "Lyin' Ted," the nickname that he popularized for his opponent in 2016. The president's endorsement, though, was a necessary boost for Cruz, who, as CNBC wrote, is in an unusually tight race with his Democratic competitor, Beto O'Rourke, in a state where statewide office almost always goes to the Republican candidate. As Kimmel noted, asking for an endorsement from the president probably wasn't the easiest thing for Cruz to do.

"Imagine if your neighbor insulted your wife's face, and then you had to ask him to loan you a weed-whacker," Kimmel said in the clip. "That's Ted Cruz's life right now."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Trump did, after all, directly insult the appearance of Cruz's wife Heidi on Twitter, which led to a media outcry. As Kimmel went on to show, though, that was far from the only time that Trump directed harsh words towards Cruz.

