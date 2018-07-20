As far as fans are concerned, casting the lead heroine for the upcoming Batgirl film is already a done deal. Jodie Foster's Batgirl audition on Conan has fans freaking out and convinced she should be the one to play Barbara Gordon. At Conan O'Brien's annual ConanCon celebration (during Comic-Con), a handful of actors, including Foster, auditioned for the role. The video has audiences cracking up and seriously rooting for the Silence of the Lambs star.

At the 2:15-minute mark, Foster first makes her appearance. She introduces herself as "Jodie Foster from Silence of the Lamps." When the casting director questions the movie title, Foster hilariously quips, "I know what the f*cking movie is called, k?" After attempting to one-up Hilary Swank's Oscar statue that the actor brought to her audition, Foster whips out a tiny knight statue (which Wanda Sykes later called out, saying, "Weird, right?")

Foster later dons a mask and cape and recites the line, "A hero is not measured by what her power may be. But by the courage she shows in living and the warmth she holds in her heart." After getting a massive applause from the audience, she switches to director mode and rips off her mask, clapping and saying, "Alright, that's a wrap on Jodie Foster, everyone. Good work."

Comments on the YouTube video not only shower Foster with praises, but prove fans are convinced she should actually play Barbara Gordon AKA Batgirl.

Team Coco on YouTube

"Jodie Foster for Barbara Gordon in Batman Beyond﻿," one fan wrote in the YouTube comments. Another commented, "jodie foster would [be] a great commissioner gordon in a live action batman beyond" and "Jodie Foster should be the og batgirl﻿." One fan already referred to Foster as Batgirl's other alias, Oracle, writing, "Foster would kill it as Oracle." Another fan came up with an epic Silence of the Lambs reunion idea, commenting, "Have Jodie Foster as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon and Anthony Hopkins as Calendar Man."

Overall, people are in awe of Foster in this video. "Jodie Foster is so cool," a fan commented. Another wrote, "I screamed when jodie foster came out" and "Damn, Jodie Foster looks good in the mask.﻿"

Even some fans on Twitter were in favor of casting Foster as Batgirl.

Other actors who appeared in the video are Hilary Swank, Wanda Sykes, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal, Nicole Byer, Maria Bamford, and even male actors, Nick Offerman and Thomas Middleditch. Fans have some other ideas from their auditions as well. One wrote, "Maybe Wanda Sykes could be Batgirl and they could make it a comedy. I would see it," and another said, "Tig Notaro can play the detective hunting down batgirl and jodie foster as Tig's wife."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Given that there is a Batgirl film in the works, the possibilities are endless. In April, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Batgirl film was officially being developed after some back and forth on the creative/behind-the-scenes side. Although little details have been revealed, the film is to be based on the DC Entertainment heroine, who's the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. For over a year, fans have been hoping that Emma Stone would play Batgirl, but now they could be serious about this new contender.

Still, a handful of fans have called out Foster's recent criticism of superhero movies in the comments section of the video. In January, Foster was vocal about these blockbuster films in an interview with Radio Times. "Going to the movies has become like a theme park," she said. “Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking — you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth. It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world.”

OK, so maybe Foster won't actually go on to play Batgirl in the upcoming film, but at least fans have this amazing video to revisit in the meantime.