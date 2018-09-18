Because the former vice president remembers the last time a Supreme Court nominee was publicly accused of sexual misconduct, he wants Congress' response to be different this time around. Joe Biden discussed Christine Blasey Ford and Anita Hill on Monday when he took a stronger stance in support of survivors than he did in 1991.

"For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time," Biden told reporters during a reception at the Irish ambassador's residence, The Washington Post reports. "But nobody fails to understand that this is like jumping into a cauldron."

Ford didn't want the public to know she was the person who wrote to a senior Democratic lawmaker alleging Judge Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were both in high school, but she spoke to The Washington Post after it became clear that she would be outed regardless. Kavanaugh said in a statement released by the White House on Friday that he "categorically and unequivocally" denies Ford's claim, but both Ford and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. "I did not do this back in high school or at any time," Kavanaugh said in his statement.

Ford's allegation inevitably drew comparisons to the one Hill made regarding Clarence Thomas when he was nominated to the Supreme Court more than two decades ago. At the time, Biden was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and presided over Thomas' confirmation hearings.

