On Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden posted a video response to the women who, over the last week, have said that he touched them inappropriately in the past. Although he didn't apologize, Biden said in the video that social norms regarding personal space have changed, and that he will be "much more mindful" going forward

"Social norms are changing," Biden wrote in a tweet with the video attached. "I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it."

In the last week, several women have said that Biden, who's widely believed to be readying a 2020 run for the presidency, touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable. In addition, old footage of Biden's physical interactions with women at public events has resurfaced, with some viewers believing that he appears be violating their personal space. Biden has not been accused of sexual assault at any point.

"Today, I want to talk about gestures of support and encouragement that I've made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable," Biden said in the video. "I've always tried to make a human connection — that's my responsibility, I think. I shake hands. I hug people. I grab men and women by the shoulders and say, 'you can do this.' Whether they're women, men, young, old. It's the way I've always been. It's the way I've tried to show I care, and that I'm listening."

Biden went on to explain that he believes physical touch can be especially helpful in comforting those who've experienced grief and tragedy in their lives, as he himself has. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that norms surrounding bodily touch are changing, and that he understands this.

"Social norms have begun to change," Biden said. "They've shifted, and the boundaries protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it. I get it. I hear what they're saying. I understand it. And I'll be much more mindful. That's my responsibility."

More to come...