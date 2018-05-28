The time has come for yet another single lady who didn't find love on The Bachelor to try her hand at running the gig herself. Becca Kufrin, who was engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. at the end of the most recent season of The Bachelor is ready to take on the leading suitor challenge after Arie broke her heart, and his promise to marry her. The lineup of 28 men who will be featured on Becca's season of The Bachelorette come from a range of lifestyles and backgrounds — there are a few of your typical run-of-the-mill athletes, salesmen, and fitness enthusiasts, and a few with not-so-typical careers, like venture capitalist, social media participant, and banjoist. One of the guys who falls into the latter category is Bachelorette contestant Joe, a grocery store owner from Chicago.

While some of the guys on the show seem to put a lot of their personal lives out there on the internet, others are pretty reserved, and it's hard to find much about them that strays from the official bio provided by ABC. Yes, the point is to wait and learn more about them on the show, but who wants to wait that long? In this day and age, fans are nosey and want to be armed with as much information as they can going into the season premiere.

Unfortunately, Joe seems to be a part of the latter category of guys who keeps things to himself. For now, at least. No Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter accounts are to be found, and from the looks of it, he hasn't done any press about the show just yet. The one morsel of evidence we have of his existence outside The Bachelorette mansion is his Instagram account. Funny enough, it's still pretty young — it was created in April, which happens to be around the same time filming would've been heating up. Hmm.

The good news is, an entire recount of his backstory isn't necessary to determine that Joe is a cutie. Just look at that face — that smile! The 31-year-old could kill with it. According to his official bio on ABC's website, he was once one of the youngest traders on the Chicago stock exchange, and decided to take his knowledge of big finance and apply it to running a small business. Following in his family's footsteps in the grocery industry, he now owns and operates a market of his own. Hopefully Becca likes watermelons, because it looks like he knows how to pick them.

His lack of online presence might say something about his potential naturally quiet demeanor — he doesn't seem to have words for everything, captioning most of his Instagram photos with emojis and reacting speechlessly to host Chris Harrison's introduction of him on the recent Facebook livestream revealing Season 14's cast. "You're a grocery store owner, of course you're a good guy!" Harrison exclaimed in the video. Joe was unenthused, and yes, a little speechless.

Aside from his subdued, smiley front, one other thing about Joe can be confirmed — he is a dedicated and passionate foodie. Many of his limited posts on Instagram are of plates of delicious looking grub, and he has created an Instagram story highlights bundle called "EAT" where he compiles five to 10 second food reviews at various restaurants. Most of them feature him biting into gigantic burgers with satisfaction, but he also shows some love for Chicago-style pizza, green smoothies, and none other than Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream. (He gives "Cream Puff" and "Milky Chocolate" two thumbs up.)

To top off his lovable charm, you can really hear his raspy Chi-town accent come through in the videos he has shared, and what's not to love about a foodie with an accent? Besides, I think we can take Chris Harrison's word on this one. He runs a grocery store, so of course, he's a good guy.