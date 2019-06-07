With each passing day, it feels like more about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's impromptu Las Vegas wedding is revealed. First it was Diplo's grainy livestream of the nuptials. Then it was the news that Diplo kind of-sort of wasn't supposed to film the ceremony. Soon, people began to speculate about a second, international wedding. Now, it's been confirmed that Jonas's parents didn't know about his wedding to the Game of Thrones star — until they went on the internet.

In an interview with SiriusXM on Thursday, Jonas revealed that his own parents weren't aware of the wedding, Ring Pops and all, until it became public. "Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage," Jonas explained, perhaps alluding to getting legally married in the U.S. before his rumored upcoming wedding in France. "So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day. There's an important day', I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like—this is, like, just whoever's in town." (Apparently, Diplo was definitely avail.)

Jonas also shared exactly how his family found out about the wedding, and, in a shocking turn of events, it wasn't via Diplo. "[My parents] have an amazing restaurant in North Carolina, and I think, like, a couple of their staff walked up and were, like, 'Congratulations! I saw,'" Jonas said. "And then they had to find out. So I was doing a lot of, like, apologizing and 'Hey, you guys want to come out to L.A.? I got you four spas at the Four Seasons.'"

For such a seemingly casual approach to a wedding, the public aftermath has been anything but. After getting married May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards, Diplo broadcast Jonas and Turner's wedding on his Instagram Stories. Weeks later, Turner revealed in an interview with NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit that she would've preferred the low-key affair was kept private. She told the outlet, "But it’s tricky when people livestream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny." When asked if she would have been able to keep her wedding private, Turner replied:

"Maybe not forever. I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiancé,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that's how it should always be. It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever."

Apparently, that attempted approach at privacy included Mama and Papa Jonas. But, the "Sucker" singer's parents shouldn't have any hard feelings. If they weren't present, chances are key members of Turner's family were also left off the guest list. Plus, if the reported mid-July wedding in France happens, one can only imagine the red carpet treatment will be given to the couple's families.

Can you imagine watching your kid's wedding video on a DJ's Instagram? Us either, to be honest. But we have a feeling the newlyweds will find a way to make up for it.