Sophie Turner has had a lot to celebrate in 2019. Her hit HBO series Game of Thrones aired its finale on Sunday, May 19. Plus, she tied the knot with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas chapel ceremony on May 1. While the Internet completely freaked out over the impromptu nuptials, not much was known about the event other than a blurry livestream and some distant photos. Now, more has been revealed about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's wedding plans— and when the couple's next ceremony might be.

Turner appeared on The Graham Norton Show May 24 and opened up about her Elvis Presley impersonator-officiated wedding. First, viewers were treated to an inside look at the newlyweds minutes after the ceremony. A picture was shown of Turner in a white satin jumpsuit sporting a Ring Pop on her ring finger alongside Joe, Elvis, and two of her new brother-in-laws Nick and Kevin.

Host Graham Norton then asked, "Your wedding photographer was Diplo, is that right?" Fans, of course, got their first taste of the Turner-Jonas wedding via Diplo's livestream on Instagram during the ceremony. Turner revealed, "Well, we didn't choose him to be our wedding photographer. He just kind of decided to livestream it." So, as it turns out, the celebrity couple's post-2019 Billboard Music Awards wedding was supposed to stay in Vegas, but Diplo couldn't resist sharing.

BBC on YouTube

However, don't worry too much about Diplo spoiling Jonas and Turner's big day, because that might not be their only celebration. On April 29, The Sun reported that Turner and Jonas were going to get married in an estate in France over Glastonbury weekend, which will be held this year on June 26 through June 30. Norton directly asked Turner about the potential for a second wedding to Jonas by inquiring, "But you are having a big party?" The Dark Phoenix star coyly responded, "Potentially."

Norton then jokingly said, "It's in France. 15th of July...I have no idea." "That was a pretty good guess," Turner said, possibly narrowing down the timeframe for her and Jonas's upcoming wedding festivities.

Rumors about another wedding, ala family members Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (who admittedly celebrated for approximately 5 years) have circulated for a while. A source reportedly "close to the couple" told The Sun, "They plan several parties across four days and one will be an outdoor festival. They have been contacting some of their favorite artists to ensure it’s a star-studded affair." The publication also reported that they will say "I do" on Saturday, June 29.

The wedding will also be a prime chance to showcase the new bangs Turner debuted in the days after GoT ended. She managed to show off her new fringe during her late night TV appearance, where she spent part of the interview sharing the couch with Jonas's ex Taylor Swift. (2008 will "Forever & Always" be a wild time.)

But Turner seemed unfazed by sharing the screen with Swift or answering questions about her wedded bliss. Whether exchanging Ring Pops during an intimate Vegas ceremony or tossing a bouquet to Maisie Williams in France (wouldn't that be amazing?), Turner makes the title Mrs. Jonas look good.